Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: FPJ Sting Exposes How Explosives Went Undetected, Raising Major Security Concerns; See Pics

FPJ reporter carries firecrackers through Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line 3 without detection, exposing major flaws in underground metro security | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A sting operation by the Free Press Journal has exposed serious security gaps on the much-talked-about Aqua Line (Mumbai Metro Line 3), showing that explosive items can be carried from station to station without detection.

The security of the new underground corridor was tested on Sunday, October 26. At about 1:55 pm, this reporter and along with photographer Vijay Gogil boarded a Line-3 train at CSMT with firecrackers in their possession. Despite passing through routine entry checks and metal detectors, the duo were allowed entry and travelled unchallenged to Churchgate station carrying the pyrotechnics.

The routine entry check, including frisking and baggage scanning through metal detectors, was easily passed. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

This is the ticket issued to the journalist | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

The journalists also placed firecrackers at two locations inside CSMT metro station during the trip, again without being stopped.

FPJ reporter Poonam Apraj placing firecrackers at different locations. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

The firecrackers placed at CSMT Metro Station | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Firecrackers carried inside a metro bogie during the FPJ sting | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

The stint underlines a worrying reality: since the Aqua Line runs underground, strict entry-point security and thorough frisking are essential. Yet the FPJ team found the screening superficial allowing potentially dangerous material aboard trains and into stations. Officials deployed for Line-3 security are personnel from Maharashtra Security Forces. The metro route passes beneath highly sensitive locations including the Vidhan Bhavan and various ministerial offices.

During assembly sessions and other high-profile events, many state ministers and officials travel to these precincts, heightening the threat if security is circumvented. “This lapse can be exploited by terrorists or anti-social elements to trigger large-scale incidents,” a police official observed.

Most of the underground stations are sitting ducks since there is no checking/frisking at entry points. Anyone can enter these stations and go up to the ticket booths unchecked.

The authorities spent more than Rs 35,000 crore on the project, but apparently adequate thought has not been spared for its security.Mumbai Metro authorities and the security agencies responsible for Line-3 were approached for comment, but in vain.

Meanwhile, the sting has renewed calls from security experts and civic groups for immediate tightening of entry checks, better training of screening staff, and installation of more advanced detection equipment at all underground stations.