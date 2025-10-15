 Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC Launches Free Wi-Fi At All Aqua Line Stations Amid Poor Mobile Connectivity Concerns—Here Is How You Can Access It
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is launching free Wi-Fi in all Aqua Line stations to address passenger complaints about mobile connectivity. This service aims to enhance digital ticket booking via the MetroConnect3 app and improve overall convenience for commuters.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Responding to widespread passenger complaints over poor mobile network connectivity in the underground Metro Line-3 corridor, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has announced the rollout of free Wi-Fi across all stations on the Aqua Line. The initiative aims to make digital ticket booking easier through the MetroConnect3 mobile app and improve overall commuter convenience.

According to MMRC, the free Wi-Fi facility is now available at the concourse (ticketing) level of all stations. MMRC aims at easing ticket booking and travel seamless for passengers by simply logging into the MetroConnect3 app before entering the station.

How to Access Free Wi-Fi at Metro Line-3 Stations:

Download and sign in to the MetroConnect3 app before arriving at the station.

Open your device’s Wi-Fi settings and select MetroConnect3.

Open the app, go to Profile, and tap Connect to Wi-Fi to access free internet (available for ticket booking only).

article-image

The MMRC said over 1.6 lakh passengers used the Aqua Line on Monday, but many struggled to book tickets due to poor network reception inside the underground tunnels. The new Wi-Fi facility, the agency added, is free, secure, and reliable for all commuters.

Meanwhile, ACES India recently partnered with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to install advanced 4G and 5G In-Building Solutions (IBS) across the 33.5-km-long Aqua Line. This system will ensure high-speed mobile coverage in all 27 underground stations and interconnected tunnels, benefiting millions of daily passengers once fully operational.

