Diwali 2025: Will Mumbaikars Buy Gold, Silver As Prices Surge Ahead Of Dhanteras? Know Latest Rates Here

Mumbai: As Diwali approaches, many Mumbaikars flock to jewellery stores to purchase gold or silver especially on Dhanteras. As the prices of both these metals has been surging, there has been questions if people will buy it or not.

Beliefs of buying Gold and Silver During Diwali

There has been traditional beliefs of purchasing gold and silver during Dhanteras as it is considered to bring good fortune and prosperity.

What is the Gold, Silver price in Mumbai today?

On October 16, the gold prices scaled by Rs 1,185 at an all-time high of Rs 1,28,395 per 10 grams in the domestic futures trade while silver futures were up 1 per cent at Rs 1,63,812 per kg.

Speaking of Mumbai city, the price of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is priced at around Rs 1,29,477 for 10 gram while 22 carat gold is priced at about Rs 1,18,687.

In 22 carat, the price of 1 gm gold in Mumbai is priced at about Rs 11,868 while that of 22 carat is priced at approximately Rs 12,947. On the other hand, price of 10 gm silver is price at approximately Rs 2060.

Gold prices in other Indian cities

Delhi: As of October 16, for 10 gm Gold, the price for 24 carat is Rs 1,29,623.00 while for 22 Carat is Rs 1,29,623.00. The price for 1 gm for 22 carat is Rs 11,883.30 while 24 carat is Rs 12,962.30

Kolkata: For 10 gm, the price for 24 carat is Rs 1,29,475.00 while 22 carat is Rs 1,18,685.00. The price for 1 gm 22 carat is priced Rs 11,868.50 while 22 carat is Rs 12,947.50

Surat: The gold rate for 24 carat is Rs 1,29,538.00 while 22 carat is Rs 1,18,748.00. For 1 gm, the price for 22 carat is Rs 11,874.80 while 24 carat is Rs 12,953.80.

Lucknow: Gold rate for 22 Carat is Rs 1,18,849.00 while 24 Carat is Rs 1,29,639.00. 1 gm gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 11,884.90 for 22 carat and Rs 12,963.90 for 24 carat.

Hyderabad: Gold Rate for 24 Carat is Rs 1,29,479.00 while 22 Carat is priced at approximately Rs 1,18,689.00. 1gm gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 11,868.90 for 22 carat and Rs 12,947.90 for 24 carat.

When is Dhanteras 2025?

Dhanteras marks the auspicious beginning of Diwali. “Dhan” means wealth, and “Teras” means the 13th lunar day. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18.

Devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health, and buy gold, silver, or new utensils for prosperity. Cleaning homes on this day signifies clearing negative energy and welcoming fortune. It is believed to light 13 diyas as it is considered extremely auspicious, as the number is said to drive away misfortune and welcome abundance.

