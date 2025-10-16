Delhi-NCR Traffic Snarls Worsen Ahead Of Diwali, Commuters Face Long Delays — VISUALS | X/@sanjaykoulll

New Delhi: Commuters in Delhi-NCR are grappling with severe traffic congestion in the run-up to Diwali, with journeys taking nearly double the usual time.

The combination of festive shopping, pre-wedding travel, and ongoing construction has caused gridlocks across major routes in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida, leaving the residents frustrated.

Delhi Traffic Police on October 16, also issued an advisory. Have a look at it here:

Delhi Traffic: Market Choke Points and Slow Commute

Markets in Delhi such as Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Connaught Place have witnessed heavy crowds, slowing traffic to a crawl. Social media users posted several videos, wherein commuters could be seen stuck for hours. One user shared, “Massive footfalls at wholesale markets like Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh. Even malls and large market places like CP are buzzing. I had to walk 3.5 km from India Gate to Outer Circle as traffic hardly moved.”

"Delhi’s gonna be hell for a week now !! Mad traffic all around," wrote another.

Have a look at more reactions here:

Delhi Traffic Police have cancelled all leaves to manage congestion, with additional cranes deployed to remove vehicles from no-parking zones and motorcycle patrolling increased across the city. Special CP (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary told The Indian Express that authorities are coordinating to ease vehicle flow, but heavy footfall and ongoing construction continue to create stop-and-go conditions.

Gurugram and Noida Face Long Delays

In Gurugram, key stretches including MG Road, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension, and Cyber City are heavily congested, especially in evening hours. Commuters report long waits at tolls and flyovers, with one user noting, “What should be a 40-45 minute journey is now extending to over 90 minutes or more.” Bottlenecks at Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and IFFCO Chowk further exacerbate delays.

Noida also saw intense congestion around Sector 18 market, the DND Flyway, and the Greater Noida Expressway. Residents described slow-moving traffic, long signals, and spillover from crowded market areas. Many commuters are now leaving earlier or relying on alternative routes and public transport, though even these are struggling to cope with the increased load.

Authorities across Delhi-NCR expect the congestion to persist through Diwali and into the wedding season, with commuters advised to plan travel in advance and avoid peak hours where possible.