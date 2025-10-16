Mumbai Gears Up For Diwali 2025: Markets Glow As Shoppers Return, MSMEs Hope For Brighter Sales; VIDEO

Shoppers throng Mumbai’s Dadar market ahead of Diwali 2025, boosting MSME sales and reviving festive cheer | FPJ

Mumbai: With Diwali just around the corner, Mumbai’s traditional markets are buzzing with colour, light, and festive cheer. From handcrafted akash kandils to glittering lanterns, decorative lights, sweets and gold jewellery — shoppers are thronging local markets to bring home the festive spirit after months of subdued sales.

Across the city, traders say the footfall is slowly returning — a much-needed boost for small businesses and MSMEs that depend heavily on festive-season demand.

Festive Rush Returns to Dadar Market

At Mumbai’s bustling Dadar market, shopkeepers are decked up for their busiest season. One lantern seller told The Free Press Journal,

“Business doesn’t move much on weekdays, but weekends are packed. Ganpati sales were good; we hope Diwali will be better. Latkans and diyas are in great demand.”

Colourful paper lanterns now line the narrow lanes of Dadar, drawing both regular customers and first-time buyers hunting for the perfect festive décor.

Online Competition vs. ‘Made in India’ Spirit

Another trader selling decorative lights shared mixed feelings about this year’s turnout.

“The Diwali response isn’t too high this year.* Many people buy items online, so we get fewer walk-in customers. But some get disappointed with fake products they receive. Here, everything is Made in India — no Chinese goods this time,” he said, proudly pointing to his stock of locally made string lights.

Shoppers Speak: ‘Diwali Is All About Togetherness!’

For Mumbaikars, Diwali shopping remains a family affair.

A 57-year-old homemaker said, “We are all excited for Diwali. Whether rich or poor, everyone shops — there’s no discrimination. Today’s youth prefer online shopping, but we still go to markets. Who wants the hassle of exchanges and returns? Gold is expensive, but people are still buying.”

Another shopper, a 60-year-old senior, added with a smile,

“We Indians celebrate Diwali with full energy — gold prices don’t matter when it’s about tradition!”

‘GST Reforms Are the Real Diwali Gift’

Among the younger crowd, there’s optimism too. A college student told FPJ,

“The new GST reforms are a Diwali gift for the middle class. I bought a bike recently and saved ₹10,000 because of the change. GST has also been reduced on food and grains — that’s a positive sign. We’ll celebrate with firecrackers; everyone has the right to enjoy festivals their way.”

Children Excited, Exams Still Loom

While parents shop for sweets and decorations, children have their own priorities. A group of school students near Dadar market said,

“Our clothes shopping is still pending! I’ll buy sutli bombs and rockets,” one said eagerly.

His friend added, “I’ll build a fort at home — but also need to study, because exams are coming!”

Festive Hopes Shine for MSMEs

Local traders say festive offers and weekend crowds are helping revive their sales after sluggish months. With Made in India lanterns replacing imported goods and consumers showing renewed enthusiasm, Diwali 2025 may finally bring the sparkle MSMEs have been waiting for.

As Mumbai’s markets glow brighter each evening, one sentiment stands out — the city’s Diwali spirit is back, stronger than ever.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/