Diwali 2025: Will Mumbai Follow Suit As SC Allows Sale & Use Of Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR?

As the festival of lights nears, spotlight once again has turned to firecrackers and the growing debate over their use. With Supreme Court allowing the temporary sale of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, all eyes are now on Mumbai to see whether the city will adopt similar measures this Diwali.

Will Mumbai follow Delhi's footsteps in using 'Green Crackers'?

Currently, there is no update from the Mumbai Police or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding 'green crackers'. Unlike Delhi, Maharashtra does not impose complete ban on firecrackers infact it limits the use.

However, the BMC has issued specific guidelines to ensure a safe celebration this Diwali and advised citizens to not burst firecrackers inside buildings, staircases, or on terraces. The civic body has also urged people to avoid using matches or lighters to light crackers and also stay away from trees, overhead electric wires, and tall buildings while lighting them.

What happened last year in the city?

Last year, Maharashtra had implemented the ban on firecrackers and limited their sale and usage, allowing only certified "green" alternatives, in accordance with the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). In Mumbai specifically, the police had banned the use and sale of sky lanterns from October 23 to November 24. The BMC had made a public appeal to citizens to limit the use of firecrackers during Diwali, urging that they be burst only until 10 PM. Last year, the police had also curbed unauthorised fireworks sales throughout the city and also seized over about 200 kg of firecrackers from illegal roadside stalls.

SC allows temporary sale of green firecrackers

Earlier today, the Supreme Court allowed the temporary sale of green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during Diwali. According to the judgment, bursting of crackers has been allowed between 6:00 am to 7:00 am and 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm from October 18 to

What are Green Crackers?

Green crackers are developed by scientists at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) as an alternative to conventional firecrackers. These crackers meant to be eco-friendly as they do not contain harmful chemicals.

