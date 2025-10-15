What Are Green Crackers? Know Why SC Allowed Its Sale & Use In Delhi-NCR During Diwali 2025

Green Crackers (File Image) | X

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (October 15) allowed the temporary sale of green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during Diwali. The judgment was pronounced by a bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran while hearing a batch of pleas, which sought permission to manufacture and sell green firecrackers.

The bench allowed bursting of crackers between 6:00 am to 7:00 am and 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm from October 18 to 21.

What Are Green Crackers?

Developed by scientists at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), green crackers are an alternative to conventional firecrackers. These crackers are manufactured with the aim of reducing air and noise pollution. They are made with a reduction in the size of the shell and the elimination of ash usage.

Green crackers are eco-friendly as they do not contain harmful chemicals.

Composition: Green crackers include flower pots, pencils, sparklers, maroons, bombs, and chakkar, low Thermite amount, minimum usage of Aluminium. Green crackers do not contain barium substance which is used in firecrackers to add green colour. They reduce at least 30 percent emissions using particulate matter Potassium Nitrate as an oxidant.

How to identify “Green Crackers”?

They can be identified by the CSIR NEERI Logo. The scanner may be downloaded using the ‘CSIR NEERI Green QR Code app” from Google Play Store.

What Supreme Court Said On Green Crackers?

The top court said that there has to be a "balanced approach" between celebrating festivities and protecting the environment.

"We have to take a balanced approach, permitting bursting of green firecrackers in moderation while not compromising with the environment," said the bench. The top court also said that the smuggling of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR causes for harm than the green firecrackers.

