Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi From October 18 To 21; Capital Set For Controlled Diwali Fireworks After 4-Year Ban

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 15, permitted the use of sale and use of certified green crackers in Delhi-NCR between October 18 and October 21, ending the four-year ban on fireworks in the national capital. The court directed that both online and offline sales of green crackers would be permitted during this period, subject to strict conditions.

Each firecracker must carry a QR code verifying its certification, and bursting will only be allowed between between 6:00 am to 7:00 am and 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The court’s order aims to balance public health concerns with cultural and economic interests of the people ahead of Diwali celebrations, while also keeping emissions in check.

What are Green Crackers?

Green crackers are a low-emission alternative to conventional firecrackers, developed under scientific guidelines set by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI). They are designed to reduce air pollution by cutting particulate matter emissions by up to 30 percent and gaseous emissions by at least 10 percent.

Unlike traditional fireworks, these have smaller shell sizes, no ash-producing materials, and include additives that suppress dust formation. Only certified manufacturers are authorised to produce them, ensuring uniform quality and compliance with environmental standards.

How Will It Help Delhi?

The ruling marks a shift from previous restrictions. In November 2020, the National Green Tribunal imposed a complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR to control pollution during Diwali. SC extended this restriction in April 2024, introducing a year-long prohibition on all types of fireworks, including green variants, unless proven environmentally beneficial.

Over recent weeks, the court reviewed reports from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), and NEERI before allowing temporary relaxation. Certified manufacturers had been permitted to produce green crackers in September, though their sale was restricted pending the verdict.

The decision allows Delhi residents to celebrate Diwali with regulated fireworks until October 21. However, environmental experts warn that large-scale use could negate the benefits of reduced emissions. Delhi’s air quality typically deteriorates during October and November due to vehicle emissions, construction dust, and stubble burning in neighbouring states, often pushing the Air Quality Index into the “severe” category.