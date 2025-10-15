'Decision Respects Sentiments & Enthusiasm...': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 1st Reaction On SC Order Allowing Sale & Use Of Green Crackers During Diwali

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | IANS

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for granting permission to use green firecrackers in the national capital territory and its surrounding areas. The Delhi CM said that the Supreme Court's decision respected the sentiments and enthusiasm of the public during Diwali.

“We express our gratitude to the Supreme Court for granting permission to use green firecrackers in the capital at the special request of the Delhi government. This decision respects the sentiments and enthusiasm of the public during sacred festivals like Diwali, while also reflecting a balanced approach towards environmental protection,” Gupta said in an X post.

“The Delhi government, while honouring public sentiments, is fully committed to the resolve of a clean and green Delhi. Our goal is to ensure that the vibrancy of festivals remains intact while also safeguarding the environment,” she added. Gupta urged the citizens of Delhi to come forward to make Delhi “green and prosperous”.

“This Diwali, let us all come together to celebrate with green firecrackers, harmonising festivity and environmental protection, and work towards realising the resolve of a 'green and prosperous Delhi,” the Delhi CM said.

Earlier in the day, the apex court permitted the use of sale and use of certified green crackers in Delhi-NCR between October 18 and October 21, ending the four-year ban on fireworks in the national capital.

The court allowed the bursting of these crackers between October 18 and 21 from 6:00 am to 7:00 am and 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The apex court said that there has to be a "balanced approach" between celebrating festivities and protecting the environment.

Green crackers are an alternative to conventional firecrackers. Developed by scientists at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), these crackers are eco-friendly as they do not contain harmful chemicals.