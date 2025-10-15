 Bihar Elections 2025: JD(U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates; 4 Women Fielded Amid Signs Of Rift In NDA
According to the list, four of the 57 candidates are women. The decision comes just days after the NDA finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the polls.

AditiUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
Patna: The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday, October 15, released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement comes after a series of discussions within the party’s leadership over seat distribution under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) framework.

Have a look at the complete list here:

According to the list, four of the 57 candidates are women. The decision comes just days after the NDA finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the polls. With the deadline for filing nominations for the first phase only three days away, JD(U)'s move marks the beginning of its formal campaign process.

Sources within the party told The Hindu that efforts are underway to finalise the remaining seats in coordination with allies before the Election Commission’s submission window closes.

Internal Discontent Within NDA

Despite the release, signs of discontent have emerged within the ruling alliance. On Tuesday, JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal offered to resign, alleging that he had been denied an audience with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His remarks added to speculation about dissatisfaction among some party members over internal coordination and leadership access.

Meanwhile, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including Samrat Choudhary, Nityanand Rai and Nitin Nabin met Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha at his Patna residence late on Tuesday. Reports suggested the meeting followed Kushwaha’s unhappiness with the seat-sharing formula. After the closed-door discussion, he said, “This time nothing is well in NDA.”

Opposition Yet to Finalise Seat Division

On the opposition front, the Mahagathbandhan alliance is yet to announce its seat-sharing arrangement. With each constituent finalising its list of candidates independently, negotiations are underway to determine the final seat swaps.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled to begin soon.

