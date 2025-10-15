Jaisalmer Bus Accident: PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims’ Families, 21 Dead After Bus Catches Fire | File Pic

Jaisalmer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, October 14, expressed grief over the Jaisalmer bus tragedy that claimed at least 21 lives and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families.

“Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while Rs 50,000 would be provided to those injured in the accident.



Here's What Happened

The accident took place on Tuesday afternoon when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire near the Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer district. The vehicle, operated by KK Travels, had left Jaisalmer around 3:00 pm when passengers noticed smoke emerging from its rear section.

Jaisalmer Additional SP Kailash Dhan said, “The moving bus burst into flames. Casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operation is continuing.” Local villagers and passersby rushed to the spot and helped rescue passengers before fire and police teams arrived.

Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said that 16 injured passengers were brought to Jodhpur for treatment. “Fifteen injured are receiving treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, and one at Shri Ram Hospital,” he said.



Rescue and Identification Underway

President Droupadi Murmu expressed sorrow, writing on X that the loss of lives in the Jaisalmer bus fire was “deeply saddening” and extended condolences to the bereaved families. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the accident site and met officials overseeing the rescue operation. “The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to those affected and have directed officials to provide all possible assistance,” he said.

District authorities in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer have issued helpline numbers for families seeking information. DNA samples are being collected from relatives at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur and the Trauma Centre of Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer to identify the deceased.