Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Fielded From Alinagar Day After Joining BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. In this list of 12 candidates, the BJP has fielded folk singer Maithili Thakur from the Alinagar seat. Former IPS officer Anand Mishra has been nominated by the saffron party from the Buxar seat.
In its first list of candidates, the BJP had announced names for 71 Assembly seats. Out of the 101 seats it is contesting within the NDA alliance, the BJP has so far declared candidates for 83 constituencies.
Candidates announced in BJP’s second list:
Alinagar – Maithili Thakur
Hayaghat – Ramchandra Prasad
Muzaffarpur – Ranjan Kumar
Gopalganj – Subhash Singh
Baniyapur – Kedar Nath Singh
Chhapra – Chhoti Kumari
Sonepur – Vinay Kumar Singh
Rosera – Birendra Kumar
Barh – Siyaram Singh
Aghiaon – Mahesh Paswan
Shahpur – Rakesh Ojha
Buxar – Anand Mishra
Maithili gets a ticket a day after joining BJP
Popular folk singer Maithili Thakur joined the BJP just a day earlier in Patna, in the presence of the party’s state president, Dilip Jaiswal. Initially, there was speculation that she would be fielded from the Benipatti Assembly seat in Madhubani district. However, in the BJP’s first list, the party retained sitting MLA Vinod Narayan Jha from Benipatti. Subsequently, discussions began about Maithili contesting from the Alinagar seat.