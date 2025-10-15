 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Fielded From Alinagar Day After Joining BJP
Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 06:08 PM IST
article-image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. In this list of 12 candidates, the BJP has fielded folk singer Maithili Thakur from the Alinagar seat. Former IPS officer Anand Mishra has been nominated by the saffron party from the Buxar seat.

In its first list of candidates, the BJP had announced names for 71 Assembly seats. Out of the 101 seats it is contesting within the NDA alliance, the BJP has so far declared candidates for 83 constituencies.

Candidates announced in BJP’s second list:

Alinagar – Maithili Thakur

Hayaghat – Ramchandra Prasad

Muzaffarpur – Ranjan Kumar

Gopalganj – Subhash Singh

Baniyapur – Kedar Nath Singh

Chhapra – Chhoti Kumari

Sonepur – Vinay Kumar Singh

Rosera – Birendra Kumar

Barh – Siyaram Singh

Aghiaon – Mahesh Paswan

Shahpur – Rakesh Ojha

Buxar – Anand Mishra

Maithili gets a ticket a day after joining BJP

Popular folk singer Maithili Thakur joined the BJP just a day earlier in Patna, in the presence of the party’s state president, Dilip Jaiswal. Initially, there was speculation that she would be fielded from the Benipatti Assembly seat in Madhubani district. However, in the BJP’s first list, the party retained sitting MLA Vinod Narayan Jha from Benipatti. Subsequently, discussions began about Maithili contesting from the Alinagar seat.

