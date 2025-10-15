Uttar Pradesh Unveils Plan To Develop Gautam Buddh Nagar As Major Urban Tourism Hub

In a bold move to position itself as an urban tourism hub, Uttar Pradesh has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Gautam Buddh Nagar into a center for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), medical, and experiential tourism.

The announcement was made during the two-day Tourism Ministers’ Conference held in Udaipur on October 14 and 15, which brought together ministers from across India to discuss strategies for boosting tourism under the Centre’s ‘One State, One Global Destination’ initiative.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the conference, announcing that India aims to develop 50 world-class tourism destinations over the next decade.

‘New Uttar Pradesh’: Balancing Tradition and Modernity

Representing the state, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh outlined Uttar Pradesh’s vision for a “New Uttar Pradesh” that blends spirituality with modern tourism. He said Gautam Buddh Nagar, home to Noida and Greater Noida, will be developed as a major urban tourism hub featuring world-class infrastructure and active private sector participation.

The state’s proposal includes the development of a 100-acre hospitality zone near Noida’s IT City, along with plans to promote medical tourism by expanding health and wellness facilities in the region.

Sustainability and Innovation at the Core

Recognising the ecological importance of Okhla, the proposal includes establishing a ‘Climate Change Museum’ to raise awareness about sustainability and environmental conservation.

A state-of-the-art convention centre, with a seating capacity of 1,000 people, is also part of the plan. The centre will host conferences, exhibitions, and research activities, positioning Gautam Buddh Nagar as a national and international meeting destination.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is determined to mark its presence on the global tourism map. From spiritual destinations like Ayodhya and Varanasi to modern urban hubs like Gautam Buddh Nagar, the state is balancing tradition and progress to redefine tourism,” said Jaiveer Singh.

Expanding Beyond Gautam Buddh Nagar

In addition to Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh has also prepared proposals for developing Kalinjar and Siddharthnagar under the same initiative. These projects aim to showcase the state’s cultural, historical, and spiritual diversity, while building modern tourism infrastructure.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Amrit Abhijat, said the ‘One State, One Global Destination’ initiative will create a new benchmark for tourism growth. “Uttar Pradesh, already known for spiritual tourism, is now set to emerge as a leader in urban and experiential travel,” he added.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised Uttar Pradesh’s forward-looking approach, noting that the proposals presented in Udaipur will help shape the next phase of tourism development in the country. A follow-up meeting is expected within a month to finalise development plans for selected destinations.

“Our proposal for Gautam Buddh Nagar was appreciated for its vision of combining modern infrastructure with meaningful experiences. It represents the spirit of a ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ ready to welcome the world,” Minister Jaiveer Singh said.