Haryana: FIR Filed Against Late IPS Puran Kumar's Wife & 3 Others In Cop Sandeep Lathar's Suicide Case: Report

Left: Sandeep Lather Right: Y Puran Kumar | File

Rohtak: An FIR has been filed against late IPS officer Puran Kumar's wife and three others at the Rohtak police station in connection with Haryana cop Sanjay Lathar's suicide case, according to India Today.

The FIR names four people: Y Puran Kumar’s gunman Sushil, Kumar’s wife P Avneet Kaur, Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Ratna and one other individual. Police have not disclosed the specific allegations against the accused and the probe is currently underway. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

41-year-old Sandeep Kumar Lather died by suicide on Tuesday. Lather was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Rohtak's cyber cell and was probing a corruption case against IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. He said in a suicide note that he is sacrificing his life for "truth."

Y Puran Kumar committed suicide on October 7 at his Chandigrah residence after accusing senior officials of harassment and caste discrimination.

On Tuesday ASI Sandeep Lather, who was investigating corruption allegations against Puran Kumar, allegedly shot himself, leaving a note and a video accusing Kumar and his family of bribery, extortion, and sexual harassment of women officers.

Lather's family has refused to hand over his body to the state police for a post-mortem until their demands are met.

The family is demanding that the police register an FIR against those named in the suicide note. Until this is done, they have refused to allow the post-mortem to proceed.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a vist to the bereaved family to offer condolences. He was accompanied by cabinet ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Mahipal Dhanda, former state minister and BJP leader Manish Grover, and other party office-bearers.