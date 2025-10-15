'₹50 Lakh Kharch Kiye, Ticket Kisi Aur Ko Mil Gaya': Angry Jan Suraaj Leader Burns Party Flags, Accuses Prashant Kishor Of Betrayal Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025 - VIDEO

Angry Jan Suraaj Leader Burns Party Flags | X

Patna, October 15: Political tensions within all the political parties , including the Jan Suraaj Party have intensified ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. A major controversy erupted in Sitamarhi after a video surfaced on social media, showing Dheeraj Jaiswal who claims to be a potential candidate from the Riga Assembly constituency set fire to party flags and benefit cards and resigned from the party over the denial of a ticket.

The video of Dheeraj burning the party materials has gone viral on social media and the video shows that the leader is accusing party chief Prashant Kishor of betrayal. He also alleged that he spent around Rs 50 lakh, event then he was denied the ticket.

According to reports, Dheeraj Jaiswal was upset after not being included in the Jan Suraaj Party’s latest list of candidates. In anger, he burnt family benefit cards, party flags and campaign materials at his residence in Riga’s Imlibazar area. Jaiswal also announced his resignation from the party, expressing disappointment with Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor.

Speaking to the media, Jaiswal claimed that Prashant Kishor had promised him a party ticket, and based on that assurance, he spent around ₹50 lakh on campaign work and local promotions. “I worked hard for months, spending my own money to strengthen the Jan Suraaj campaign. But at the last moment, the ticket was given to someone else. This is a betrayal,” he said.

Videos of Jaiswal burning party materials have gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from supporters and party members. As per reports, the Jan Suraaj Party released its second list of candidates on Monday, naming Krishna Mohan as the official candidate from Riga in Sitamarhi.

The incident has allegedly highlighted the internal disputes within Jan Suraaj and the challenges facing Prashant Kishor’s Bihar campaign ahead of the state elections.

“No, I won’t contest. The party has decided, and I fully respect that,” said Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor when asked whether he would contest the Bihar Elections 2025. He added, “I will continue to do the work I have been doing in the party. My focus remains on organisational activities and strengthening the movement for the larger interest of the party.”