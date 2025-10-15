 '₹50 Lakh Kharch Kiye, Ticket Kisi Aur Ko Mil Gaya': Angry Jan Suraaj Leader Burns Party Flags, Accuses Prashant Kishor Of Betrayal Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025 - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'₹50 Lakh Kharch Kiye, Ticket Kisi Aur Ko Mil Gaya': Angry Jan Suraaj Leader Burns Party Flags, Accuses Prashant Kishor Of Betrayal Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025 - VIDEO

'₹50 Lakh Kharch Kiye, Ticket Kisi Aur Ko Mil Gaya': Angry Jan Suraaj Leader Burns Party Flags, Accuses Prashant Kishor Of Betrayal Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025 - VIDEO

A major controversy erupted in Sitamarhi after a video surfaced on social media, showing Dheeraj Jaiswal who claims to be a potential candidate from the Riga Assembly constituency set fire to party flags and benefit cards and resigned from the party over the denial of a ticket.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Angry Jan Suraaj Leader Burns Party Flags | X

Patna, October 15: Political tensions within all the political parties , including the Jan Suraaj Party have intensified ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. A major controversy erupted in Sitamarhi after a video surfaced on social media, showing Dheeraj Jaiswal who claims to be a potential candidate from the Riga Assembly constituency set fire to party flags and benefit cards and resigned from the party over the denial of a ticket.

The video of Dheeraj burning the party materials has gone viral on social media and the video shows that the leader is accusing party chief Prashant Kishor of betrayal. He also alleged that he spent around Rs 50 lakh, event then he was denied the ticket.

According to reports, Dheeraj Jaiswal was upset after not being included in the Jan Suraaj Party’s latest list of candidates. In anger, he burnt family benefit cards, party flags and campaign materials at his residence in Riga’s Imlibazar area. Jaiswal also announced his resignation from the party, expressing disappointment with Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor.

Speaking to the media, Jaiswal claimed that Prashant Kishor had promised him a party ticket, and based on that assurance, he spent around ₹50 lakh on campaign work and local promotions. “I worked hard for months, spending my own money to strengthen the Jan Suraaj campaign. But at the last moment, the ticket was given to someone else. This is a betrayal,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Sports Department Plans New Facilities, Youth Initiatives Across Mumbai
Maharashtra Sports Department Plans New Facilities, Youth Initiatives Across Mumbai
Gaza Receives 45 More Bodies From Israel Amid Fragile Ceasefire Efforts
Gaza Receives 45 More Bodies From Israel Amid Fragile Ceasefire Efforts
Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Urges Swift Action On Navi Mumbai Sports Complex And Housing Regularisation
Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Urges Swift Action On Navi Mumbai Sports Complex And Housing Regularisation
Breaking Barriers: Navi Mumbai’s First Signal School In Nerul Gives Street Children A Chance At Education
Breaking Barriers: Navi Mumbai’s First Signal School In Nerul Gives Street Children A Chance At Education

Videos of Jaiswal burning party materials have gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from supporters and party members. As per reports, the Jan Suraaj Party released its second list of candidates on Monday, naming Krishna Mohan as the official candidate from Riga in Sitamarhi.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: 'Nothing Is Well In NDA,' Says RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha As He Leaves...
article-image

The incident has allegedly highlighted the internal disputes within Jan Suraaj and the challenges facing Prashant Kishor’s Bihar campaign ahead of the state elections.

“No, I won’t contest. The party has decided, and I fully respect that,” said Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor when asked whether he would contest the Bihar Elections 2025. He added, “I will continue to do the work I have been doing in the party. My focus remains on organisational activities and strengthening the movement for the larger interest of the party.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Bystanders Narrowly Escape Death As Truck-Trailer Crashes Through Divider Before Slamming...

On Camera: Bystanders Narrowly Escape Death As Truck-Trailer Crashes Through Divider Before Slamming...

Himachal CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Announces 3% DA Hike For Employees & Pensioners Ahead Of Diwali

Himachal CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Announces 3% DA Hike For Employees & Pensioners Ahead Of Diwali

Samajwadi Party Balances Upper & Backward Caste Equations In Council Polls, Fields 8 Candidates...

Samajwadi Party Balances Upper & Backward Caste Equations In Council Polls, Fields 8 Candidates...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 15, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 15, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Declares Assets Worth ₹8.1 Crore In Poll Affidavit

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Declares Assets Worth ₹8.1 Crore In Poll Affidavit