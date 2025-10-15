 Centre To Bring New Drug Law Following Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Tragedy
A new law is being proposed to grant statutory powers to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to regulate the manufacture, distribution, and sale of drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics.

Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Centre Keeps Mum Over Death Of 25 Children |

New Delhi: The Union Government has decided to strengthen the drug monitoring system in the country after the recent tragic incident of child deaths due to cough syrup reported in Madhya Pradesh.

A new law is being proposed to grant statutory powers to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to regulate the manufacture, distribution, and sale of drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics.

According to the sources, the proposed law, titled "Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Act 2025," aims to ensure accountability and transparency in the entire process, from manufacturing to marketing. The bill will replace the existing 1940 Act and will be aligned with international standards.

"The CDSCO will be empowered to take immediate action against spurious or substandard drugs in the country. The licensing process will be fully digitised and better coordination between state-level regulators and enhanced capacity of laboratories," the sources said.

MP News: Cough Syrup Kills Another Child In Chhindwara, Toll Mounts To 27
article-image

The government aims to bring significant improvements to the drug monitoring system, making it more stringent and accountable.

For a few years, several incidents of children dying due to contaminated cough syrups have been reported in states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu.

After the deaths of several deaths of children due to syrups in Madhya Pradesh WHO has issued on Monday issued a health advisory warning against the use and distribution of three cough syrups. These syrups are Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

