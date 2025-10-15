 Bihar Assembly Election 2025: 'Nothing Is Well In NDA,' Says RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha As He Leaves To Meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Bihar assembly polls see rising tensions in the NDA as RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha alleges unfair seat-sharing. Upset over Mahua seat going to LJP’s Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha met Amit Shah in Delhi, halting nominations for his party. Talks with NDA leaders remained inconclusive as the alliance struggles to resolve differences ahead of elections.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha | PTI

Patna: NDA continues to grapple with the problem of dissatisfaction among its allies before Bihar assembly election, as former union minister and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha created a political firestorm by alleging that nothing was well in the alliance.

Kushwaha left for New Delhi on Wednesday morning to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him of his concerns over his party not receiving fair deal in the seat-sharing for the state polls. Kushwaha  went to New Delhi after Shah called him for discussions. Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai also accompanied Kushwaha during his trip to New Delhi.  

At Patna Airport, Kushwaha told newspersons, “I am going to New Delhi with a hope. I hope that everything will be settled.”

Union minister Nityanand Rai, deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary, Nitin Nabin, and Rituraj Sinha held closed-door discussions with Kushwaha to “iron out differences”. The meeting lasted until 5 a.m. on Wednesday but the talks proved futile. Sources claimed that Kushwaha was upset over Mahua seat, which was earlier alloted to his party, going to union minister Chirag Paswan`s LJP (RV).  

Kushwaha wants his son to contest from the Mahua seat, sources added. On the other hand, Chirag is also reportedly adamant on his party contesting Mahua's seat, sources added.

Kushwaha has stopped his party candidates from filing nominations since he wants to have discussions with Shah first before moving ahead.  According to sources, Chirag Paswan received a call from Shah and was asked to hold the Mahua seat for now. Late last night, on Tuesday, Chirag Paswan offered four symbols, but Sanjay Singh, the potential candidate for the Mahua seat, was not given a symbol. 

