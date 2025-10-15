VIDEO: Shirtless Male Doctors Create Chaos At Dehradun Hospital Hostel After Female Neighbours Complain Of Loud Party; Police Called | X/@meghupdates

Dehradun: A late-night party by postgraduate doctors at the hostel near Doon Hospital in Dehradun turned chaotic after police arrived following complaints from female neighbours over loud music.

The students reportedly refused to stop the party, misbehaved with the police officers, and were found in a semi-nude state when confronted. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media.

Police Called by Neighbours

The PG doctors’ hostel, located on the road leading to Doon Hospital, became the site of a commotion when students reportedly continued to play loud music despite repeated objections from nearby residents.

Police officers arrived at the hostel after receiving complaints about the noise but were allegedly met with resistance and inappropriate behaviour from the students. The video of the incident, shows students creating a ruckus late at night.

College Takes Disciplinary Action

Following the video’s circulation, the college administration took strct action against the doctors involved. Principal Geeta Jain confirmed that the doctor in whose room the party took place was not on duty at the time. She said the matter was being investigated and that the administration viewed the incident seriously.

A report has been sent to Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar regarding the incident. The college expelled the PG doctor who hosted the party from the hostel and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. Officials added that other doctors involved in the incident would be identified and penalised accordingly. The police later released those involved after issuing a warning.