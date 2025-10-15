 Jaisalmer Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises To 21 After 10-Year-Old Succumbs To Injuries During Treatment
Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
The tragic sleeper bus fire incident has claimed 21 lives so far, while four victims are battling for their lives and are on ventilators. Earlier today, 10-year-old Yunus, who had sustained severe burns, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the process of identifying the deceased has begun, with authorities collecting DNA samples from the relatives of the victims at hospitals in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The victims’ families have expressed concern over delays in the sample collection process.

Hospital authorities have clarified that the verification takes some time to prevent any mismatch. The identification process is expected to be completed within 24 hours.

The devastating incident occurred on Tuesday at around 3:30 pm, when an AC sleeper bus heading to Jodhpur from Jaisalmer caught fire. Twenty people were declared dead on Tuesday following the accident. According to reports, 19 people died on the spot, while one succumbed at a hospital in Jodhpur.

