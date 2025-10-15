Widowed Others Celebrate Diwali At Vrindavan’s Historic Gopinath Temple. |

Mathura: Hundreds of widowed mothers living in ashrams across Vrindavan celebrated Diwali with joy and dignity at the historic Gopinath Temple on Wednesday evening, breaking away from generations of stigma and exclusion.

The event, organised by Sulabh International, aimed to integrate widowed mothers into mainstream society and challenge the centuries-old belief that widows are “inauspicious” and should not participate in festivities.

“Thousands of mothers, mostly from West Bengal, have been living in Vrindavan for decades. For years, they were barred from joining rituals and celebrations. It was only after Sulabh International extended support that their lives began to change,” said Mrs. Nitya Pathak, Executive Convenor of Sulabh International.

The celebrations at the 500-year-old Gopinath Temple were both emotional and symbolic. Around a hundred widowed mothers gathered to light colourful diyas, sing devotional songs, and share sweets in an atmosphere filled with warmth and acceptance.

“This Diwali is special for us. Motivated by Sulabh’s initiatives, we feel happy and respected while living in Vrindavan,” said Mrs. Devi Ghosh, one of the participants.

The idea of celebrating festivals with widowed mothers was introduced by noted social reformer and founder of the Sulabh Movement, the late Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak. Since 2012, Sulabh International has been taking care of hundreds of widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi, providing them with medical care, vocational training, and emotional support.

“Our organisation ensures that these mothers do not feel abandoned or forgotten in their later years. We try to make them feel included and valued,” added Mrs. Pathak.

In line with Supreme Court directives, Sulabh International continues to oversee the welfare of widowed women residing in various ashrams, giving them a renewed sense of dignity and belonging in society.