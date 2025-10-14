Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: Ditch The Mithai, Go Smart With These Tech Options Ranging From ₹500 to ₹2 Lakh |

Diwali 2025 is just around the corner and the atmosphere is already buzzing with joy,celebration — and giving. Tech gadgets top the wishlist for gifters and receivers alike. From smart home assistants and powerful earbuds to robot vacuums and premium tablets, there’s a gadget for every price range.

These are options that we recommend to buy, instead of the age-old mithai or bedsheets. Whether you’re going big or keeping it simple, here's your definitive guide to gadget gifting this Diwali, across every budget tier.

Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: Under ₹500

Small but smart. These budget gadgets make great stocking stuffers or practical gifts.

> boAt Bassheads 100 Wired Earphones – ₹349

> Zebronics MB10000S4 10000mAh Power Bank – ₹499

> boAt Stone Uno Bluetooth Speaker – ₹499

> Amazon Basics 9W Smart LED Bulb (Alexa/Google compatible)

> Mobile Phone Stand (Adjustable, Foldable) – ₹249

> USB LED Light for Laptops/Power Banks – ₹199

> Generic OTG Adapter (USB-C/Lightning) – ₹299

> Finger Grip/Ring Holder for Smartphones – ₹199

Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: Between ₹500 – ₹2,000

Functional, fun, and surprisingly feature-rich at this price. These options are great value for money.

> HomeMate WiFi 4 Node Smart Switch – ₹939

> boAt Lunar Discovery Smartwatch – ₹1,099

> boAt Nirvana X Earbuds (TWS) – ₹1,999

> Realme Buds T200x TWS Earbuds – ₹1,199

> Magma 2-in-1 Volcano Water Mist Humidifier – ₹499

> Stuffcool Lucid Plus Power Bank – ₹1,699

> Wipro 16A Smart Plug (Wi-Fi Enabled) – ₹1,499

> Xiaomi Mi 22.5W 10000mAh Power Bank – ₹1,799

> SEZNIK Mini Printer (Android/iOS compatible) – ₹1,997

> TP-Link Tapo C200 Smart Security Camera – ₹1,399

Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: ₹2,000 – ₹5,000

Gifts that bring genuine smart utility — audio, home, and wearables.

> Echo Pop Smart Speaker with Alexa – ₹2,949

> NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch – ₹2,499

> Zebronics Juke Bar 3902 (140W Soundbar) – ₹3,999

> boAt Smart Ring Active Plus – ₹2,599​

> NUUK LIT V2 Portable Table Fan with Night Light – ₹2,598

> UN1QUE Wireless Doorbell (1,000ft range) – ₹2,437​

> Amazon Basics Foldable 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer – ₹4,869

> Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker: ₹ 4,449

Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: ₹5,000 – ₹10,000

Smart displays, better audio, and robot helpers start showing up here.

> Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Smart Speaker – ₹8,999​

> Instax Mini 11 Camera Gift Box – ₹5,999​

>Redmi Pad SE tablet – ₹9,999​

> Amazon Fire Stick 4K – ₹5,999

> Echo Spot (latest model) Smart Display – ₹7,449

>OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Earbuds – ₹8,999

> JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker – ₹7,998

Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: ₹10,000 – ₹20,000

Perfect for bigger, more impactful Diwali gifting — portable, powerful, smart.

> Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) – ₹14,999

> Agaro Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner – ₹17,999

> OnePlus Watch 2R – ₹12,995

> Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 – ₹17,999

> Dyson Ontrac Wireless Headphones – ₹19,990

> Redmi Pad 2 Tablet – ₹13,999​

> Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic – ₹16,9995

> Sony XB33 Bluetooth Speaker – ₹12,99​0

> OnePlus Pad Lite Tablet – ₹13,999

Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: ₹20,000 - ₹50,000

For premium tech lovers — from smartphones to smart TVs.

> Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE – ₹26,999​

> Apple iPad 10th Gen – ₹27,999​

> Dyson V8 Absolute+ Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner – ₹32,999​

> OnePlus Nord 5 Smartphone – ₹25,999​

> Sony Alpha ZV-E10 Mirrorless Camera (Vlogging) – ₹49,488

> Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (128GB) – ₹38,748

> Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum with Auto Empty Dock – ₹39,998

> OnePlus Pad 3 – ₹47,999

> Xiaomi LED 4K Ultra HD TV X Series 2025 – ₹29,499

> Vivo V60e smartphone – ₹29,999

Special Picks: ₹50,000 and Above

When you want your Diwali gift to make a grand statement.

> Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, 64GB, WiFi) – ₹54,900

> Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (256GB) – ₹1,74,999

> Dyson V15 Detect Slim Cord-Free Vacuum – ₹65,900

> Apple Airpods Max Wireless ANC Headphones – ₹59,990

> LG OLED evo 55-inch 4K Smart TV – ₹1,24,999

>Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) – ₹1,49,900​

> Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) – ₹78,899​

> iPad Pro 13-inch WiFi 256GB – ₹1,79,900​

> Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K Full-Frame Hybrid Camera – ₹1,96,580

Note: All of the listed gadgets are available on online sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and other accessory and gadget sellers. The prices mentioned here are as of October 14 3:05pm. These prices may change online at any time and the editor should not be held liable.