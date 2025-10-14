Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: Ditch The Mithai, Go Smart With These Tech Options Ranging From ₹500 to ₹2 Lakh

Diwali 2025 is just around the corner and the atmosphere is already buzzing with joy,celebration — and giving. Tech gadgets top the wishlist for gifters and receivers alike. From smart home assistants and powerful earbuds to robot vacuums and premium tablets, there’s a gadget for every price range.
These are options that we recommend to buy, instead of the age-old mithai or bedsheets. Whether you’re going big or keeping it simple, here's your definitive guide to gadget gifting this Diwali, across every budget tier.
Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: Under ₹500
Small but smart. These budget gadgets make great stocking stuffers or practical gifts.
> boAt Bassheads 100 Wired Earphones – ₹349
> Zebronics MB10000S4 10000mAh Power Bank – ₹499
> boAt Stone Uno Bluetooth Speaker – ₹499
> Amazon Basics 9W Smart LED Bulb (Alexa/Google compatible)
> Mobile Phone Stand (Adjustable, Foldable) – ₹249
> USB LED Light for Laptops/Power Banks – ₹199
> Generic OTG Adapter (USB-C/Lightning) – ₹299
> Finger Grip/Ring Holder for Smartphones – ₹199
Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: Between ₹500 – ₹2,000
Functional, fun, and surprisingly feature-rich at this price. These options are great value for money.
> HomeMate WiFi 4 Node Smart Switch – ₹939
> boAt Lunar Discovery Smartwatch – ₹1,099
> boAt Nirvana X Earbuds (TWS) – ₹1,999
> Realme Buds T200x TWS Earbuds – ₹1,199
> Magma 2-in-1 Volcano Water Mist Humidifier – ₹499
> Stuffcool Lucid Plus Power Bank – ₹1,699
> Wipro 16A Smart Plug (Wi-Fi Enabled) – ₹1,499
> Xiaomi Mi 22.5W 10000mAh Power Bank – ₹1,799
> SEZNIK Mini Printer (Android/iOS compatible) – ₹1,997
> TP-Link Tapo C200 Smart Security Camera – ₹1,399
Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: ₹2,000 – ₹5,000
Gifts that bring genuine smart utility — audio, home, and wearables.
> Echo Pop Smart Speaker with Alexa – ₹2,949
> NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch – ₹2,499
> Zebronics Juke Bar 3902 (140W Soundbar) – ₹3,999
> boAt Smart Ring Active Plus – ₹2,599
> NUUK LIT V2 Portable Table Fan with Night Light – ₹2,598
> UN1QUE Wireless Doorbell (1,000ft range) – ₹2,437
> Amazon Basics Foldable 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer – ₹4,869
> Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker: ₹ 4,449
Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: ₹5,000 – ₹10,000
Smart displays, better audio, and robot helpers start showing up here.
> Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Smart Speaker – ₹8,999
> Instax Mini 11 Camera Gift Box – ₹5,999
>Redmi Pad SE tablet – ₹9,999
> Amazon Fire Stick 4K – ₹5,999
> Echo Spot (latest model) Smart Display – ₹7,449
>OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Earbuds – ₹8,999
> JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker – ₹7,998
Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: ₹10,000 – ₹20,000
Perfect for bigger, more impactful Diwali gifting — portable, powerful, smart.
> Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) – ₹14,999
> Agaro Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner – ₹17,999
> OnePlus Watch 2R – ₹12,995
> Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 – ₹17,999
> Dyson Ontrac Wireless Headphones – ₹19,990
> Redmi Pad 2 Tablet – ₹13,999
> Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic – ₹16,9995
> Sony XB33 Bluetooth Speaker – ₹12,990
> OnePlus Pad Lite Tablet – ₹13,999
Diwali 2025 Gadget Gifting Guide: ₹20,000 - ₹50,000
For premium tech lovers — from smartphones to smart TVs.
> Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE – ₹26,999
> Apple iPad 10th Gen – ₹27,999
> Dyson V8 Absolute+ Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner – ₹32,999
> OnePlus Nord 5 Smartphone – ₹25,999
> Sony Alpha ZV-E10 Mirrorless Camera (Vlogging) – ₹49,488
> Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (128GB) – ₹38,748
> Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum with Auto Empty Dock – ₹39,998
> OnePlus Pad 3 – ₹47,999
> Xiaomi LED 4K Ultra HD TV X Series 2025 – ₹29,499
> Vivo V60e smartphone – ₹29,999
Special Picks: ₹50,000 and Above
When you want your Diwali gift to make a grand statement.
> Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, 64GB, WiFi) – ₹54,900
> Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (256GB) – ₹1,74,999
> Dyson V15 Detect Slim Cord-Free Vacuum – ₹65,900
> Apple Airpods Max Wireless ANC Headphones – ₹59,990
> LG OLED evo 55-inch 4K Smart TV – ₹1,24,999
>Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) – ₹1,49,900
> Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) – ₹78,899
> iPad Pro 13-inch WiFi 256GB – ₹1,79,900
> Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K Full-Frame Hybrid Camera – ₹1,96,580
Note: All of the listed gadgets are available on online sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and other accessory and gadget sellers. The prices mentioned here are as of October 14 3:05pm. These prices may change online at any time and the editor should not be held liable.