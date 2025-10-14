Instagram Teen Accounts To Follow PG-13 Ratings By Default As Meta Rolls Out New Safety Features - Check Details

Indore: 61 Booked For Rumours, Hate Posts On Instagram After Salman Lala’s Death |

New Delhi, October 14: Meta has announced a major overhaul of Instagram’s Teen Accounts, introducing content settings guided by PG-13 movie ratings. The update aims to make teens’ experience on the platform safer and more age-appropriate by default with parents getting expanded tools to monitor, guide and report content.

Safer Experience by Default

Under the new policy, all Instagram users under 18 will automatically be placed in a 13+ content setting, meaning they’ll see posts comparable to what’s typically allowed in a PG-13 movie - mild language, limited suggestive themes and minimal violence.

Teens cannot opt out of this setting without parental approval, while parents can now choose a stricter “Limited Content” mode to further restrict what their child can view or engage with.

Meta said it introduced the new framework after extensive consultation with parents globally, including feedback from India, one of Instagram’s largest teen markets.

“This is our biggest update to Teen Accounts since launch. It builds on existing protections and gives parents more control while ensuring teens have a safe space online,” Meta said in a statement.

What Changes for Teens?

Meta has aligned Instagram’s content rules more closely with the PG-13 movie standard, aiming to filter out mature and harmful material. Under the updated guidelines:

1. Posts with explicit language, risky stunts, or substance-related imagery will be hidden or not recommended.

2. Teens will not be able to follow or interact with accounts that regularly share adult or suggestive content.

3. Instagram will block search terms related to sensitive topics like alcohol, gore, or self-harm — even if misspelled.

4. AI interactions for teens will also follow the PG-13 framework to ensure age-appropriate responses.

5. These rules apply across Reels, Explore, Feed, Stories, and DMs, ensuring unsafe content doesn’t appear — even from followed accounts.

New Parental Tools and Feedback Options

Parents will gain stronger oversight and a direct voice in shaping future updates:

1. They can now flag content they believe should be hidden from teens, prompting Meta to review it.

2. Regular surveys on Instagram will invite parents to rate posts for appropriateness.

3. More than 3 million parent content ratings were gathered globally during the pilot phase, influencing these policy changes.

4. Meta claims that after these updates, less than 2% of posts recommended to teens were considered inappropriate by most parents.

India’s Context

With India being one of Instagram’s largest youth user bases, the update is likely to have significant local impact.

Parents in India can expect the PG-13 default and Limited Content features to reach local accounts in 2026, after rollout in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada by year-end.

A Step Toward Greater Accountability

Meta’s move comes amid growing scrutiny from governments and child safety advocates over social media’s impact on mental health and exposure to harmful content.

In India, proposed amendments to the Digital India Act also call for age-appropriate experiences and stricter controls on online content for minors.

By aligning its guidelines with a familiar global standard like PG-13, Instagram aims to make its content moderation system more transparent to parents - though experts warn real-world enforcement will be key.

“No system is perfect,” Meta admitted. “But our goal is to make inappropriate content rare and give parents meaningful control over their teen’s experience.”

Rollout Timeline

The PG-13 Teen Account setting and Limited Content mode begin rolling out this week in select countries and will expand globally over the next few months.

Meta also plans to apply similar protections on Facebook and use AI-based age prediction tools to prevent teens from bypassing these restrictions.