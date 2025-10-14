Google Partners With Adani Group, Airtel For India's Largest AI Data Center In Visakhapatnam

Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture AdaniConneX, and Google have entered into a partnership to develop a data center campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, described as India's largest facility for AI operations.

The announcement outlines a multi-year investment plan valued at approximately $15 billion from Google, spanning 2026 to 2030. The project includes gigawatt-scale data center operations, a subsea cable network, and clean energy sources to support AI workloads. AdaniConneX and telecom provider Airtel are listed as key collaborators.

The initiative centers on constructing purpose-built AI infrastructure in Visakhapatnam to expand compute capacity for AI applications in India. It also involves joint investments in transmission lines, clean energy generation, and energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh, aimed at bolstering the data center and the regional electricity grid.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, stated in the announcement, "The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India's digital landscape. This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation."

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, added, "To unlock India's massive potential in the AI age, we are investing in the Google AI hub, which will provide the critical foundation to drive growth and enable businesses, researchers, and creators to build and scale with AI. Working with Adani, we will bring our cutting-edge resources closer to communities and customers alike."

The project is expected to generate employment in technology, construction, and clean energy sectors across Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and beyond, while supporting broader digital access.

AdaniConneX, a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, focuses on data center development in India. Adani Enterprises, the flagship of the Adani Group, oversees infrastructure projects including ports, energy, and emerging sectors like data centers. Google Cloud provides cloud computing services, including AI tools, to clients in over 200 countries.