Google Integrates Nano Banana AI Model Into NotebookLM, Search, Discover, & Lens

Google has rolled out updates across several products, incorporating the Nano Banana image generation model from the Gemini 2.5 Flash family to support visual content creation and information processing. Introduced in August, Nano Banana enables contextual image editing and generation, with over 5 billion images created in the Gemini app to date. The expansions target NotebookLM for enhanced video summaries, Search and Discover for improved topic exploration, and Google Lens for direct image manipulation, all while maintaining AI-generated watermarks for transparency.

NotebookLM Upgrades Video Overviews with Nano Banana Visual Styles

NotebookLM's Video Overviews feature, which converts uploaded documents into narrated videos, now leverages Nano Banana to produce contextual illustrations derived from user sources. The update adds six visual styles—Watercolor, Papercraft, Anime, Whiteboard, Retro Print, and Heritage—alongside the original Classic style and an Auto-select option. Users can also choose between two formats: Explainer for detailed breakdowns or the new Brief for concise summaries of key ideas.

To generate a video, users select sources in the Studio panel, click the Video Overview button, and customise via dropdowns or prompts like focusing on specific sections. This integration aims to aid comprehension of complex materials. The enhancements are rolling out to Google AI Pro users this week and to all users in the coming weeks across supported languages.

Google Discover Adds AI-Powered Trending Topic Previews

In Google Discover, a new AI feature delivers brief previews of trending topics, expandable for deeper details and including links to publisher content. This tool surfaces timely updates to help users stay informed on current events. The previews appear in the Discover feed, with options to tap for full articles or related searches. Currently available in the United States, South Korea, and India, the rollout for this feature began in early October, with no specific end date announced for broader expansion.

Google Search Introduces 'What's New' Button for Sports Queries

Google Search now includes a "What's New" button for mobile queries on sports players or teams, launching a feed of trending updates and articles. Activated upon searching relevant terms, the button provides a scrollable list of recent news, scores, and highlights from verified sources. This addition streamlines access to real-time sports information. The feature is set to begin rolling out in the U.S. in the coming weeks, starting late October 2025, with potential expansion to other regions and categories thereafter.

Google Lens Launches Create Mode with Nano Banana Editing

Google Lens in the Google app for Android and iOS gains a Create mode powered by Nano Banana, allowing users to edit existing photos via text prompts or generate new images from descriptions. Accessible by tapping the Create tab—marked by a yellow banana icon—users can capture selfies (defaulting to front camera), upload from gallery, or start from scratch, then refine with follow-ups like style suggestions or shopping links for depicted items. Outputs include a Gemini watermark. Image editing in Lens and AI Mode started rolling out in English in the U.S. and India this week, with additional countries and languages to follow soon. Nano Banana integration into Google Photos is planned for the weeks ahead.