 Apple Smart Glasses Tipped To Come With Speakers, Cameras, AI-Powered Voice Controls; Likely To Launch Commercially in 2027
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechApple Smart Glasses Tipped To Come With Speakers, Cameras, AI-Powered Voice Controls; Likely To Launch Commercially in 2027

Apple Smart Glasses Tipped To Come With Speakers, Cameras, AI-Powered Voice Controls; Likely To Launch Commercially in 2027

Apple’s first-generation smart glasses may forgo in-lens displays, focusing instead on AI-driven voice controls and sensors for basic health monitoring.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Concept of Apple Smart Glasses (AI generated image) |

Apple is reportedly developing AI-powered smart glasses in a bid to compete with Meta’s successful Ray-Ban line and the sudden increase in adoption of the wearable tech. According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the smart glasses are expected to launch commercially in 2027, with an announcement slated for 2026.

Unlike traditional augmented reality headsets, Apple’s first-generation smart glasses may forgo in-lens displays, focusing instead on features like built-in speakers for music playback, cameras for photo and video capture, AI-driven voice controls, and sensors for basic health monitoring.

Read Also
Apple Pivots To Smart Glasses To Compete With Meta, Reportedly Deprioritises 'Vision Air' Headset
article-image

The glasses are said to run on visionOS, the same operating system powering the Apple Vision Pro, with a dual-mode functionality: a full visionOS experience when paired with a MacBook and a lighter, mobile-friendly interface when connected to an iPhone.

This development signals Apple’s strategic pivot from the Vision Pro, which, despite carving a niche, hasn’t dominated the market. By targeting a mainstream audience with practical, AI-enhanced glasses, Apple aims to redefine wearable technology.

FPJ Shorts
Silver Hits Record High Above $52.50 As Safe-Haven Demand Fuels Rally
Silver Hits Record High Above $52.50 As Safe-Haven Demand Fuels Rally
Pune: Sugar Mills Told To Protect Cane Cutters From Leopard Attacks As Crushing Season Begins In Junnar
Pune: Sugar Mills Told To Protect Cane Cutters From Leopard Attacks As Crushing Season Begins In Junnar
'He Was Trying To Sleep Next To Me... Somehow Passed Night': Discomforted Woman Shares Horrifying Experience On Varanasi Passenger Train; WATCH
'He Was Trying To Sleep Next To Me... Somehow Passed Night': Discomforted Woman Shares Horrifying Experience On Varanasi Passenger Train; WATCH
Mumbai Metro 2B Progress Update: Phase 1 Connecting Mandale To Chembur's Diamond Garden Set For December Launch, Phase 2 By Mid 2026
Mumbai Metro 2B Progress Update: Phase 1 Connecting Mandale To Chembur's Diamond Garden Set For December Launch, Phase 2 By Mid 2026
Read Also
Apple, Google, Meta Must Face Casino App Lawsuits, Judge Rules
article-image

The smart glasses market is heating up, with Meta holding a 77 percent share in VR headsets but facing growing competition in AI eyewear. Meta’s Ray-Ban models, priced above $400, have gained traction, while Samsung, in collaboration with Google, is also developing its own version.

Apple’s entry, backed by its global retail presence, established supply chains, and expertise in mass-producing wearables like the Apple Watch, could disrupt the market. Analysts suggest that Apple’s ability to create cultural phenomena with its products positions it to challenge Meta’s early lead and potentially reshape the future of spatial computing. As competition heats up, all eyes are on Apple’s next big innovation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Zoho, Indian Government Backs Mappls: Google Maps Alternative Set For Railway Integration

After Zoho, Indian Government Backs Mappls: Google Maps Alternative Set For Railway Integration

Apple Smart Glasses Tipped To Come With Speakers, Cameras, AI-Powered Voice Controls; Likely To...

Apple Smart Glasses Tipped To Come With Speakers, Cameras, AI-Powered Voice Controls; Likely To...

Google Integrates Nano Banana AI Model Into NotebookLM, Search, Discover, & Lens

Google Integrates Nano Banana AI Model Into NotebookLM, Search, Discover, & Lens

OpenAI & Broadcom Partner To Develop 10 Gigawatts Of Custom AI Accelerators, Deployment To Begin In...

OpenAI & Broadcom Partner To Develop 10 Gigawatts Of Custom AI Accelerators, Deployment To Begin In...

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Smartphones With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications, More

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Smartphones With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications, More