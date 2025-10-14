Apple Smart Glasses Tipped To Come With Speakers, Cameras, AI-Powered Voice Controls; Likely To Launch Commercially in 2027

Concept of Apple Smart Glasses (AI generated image) |

Apple is reportedly developing AI-powered smart glasses in a bid to compete with Meta’s successful Ray-Ban line and the sudden increase in adoption of the wearable tech. According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the smart glasses are expected to launch commercially in 2027, with an announcement slated for 2026.

Unlike traditional augmented reality headsets, Apple’s first-generation smart glasses may forgo in-lens displays, focusing instead on features like built-in speakers for music playback, cameras for photo and video capture, AI-driven voice controls, and sensors for basic health monitoring.

The glasses are said to run on visionOS, the same operating system powering the Apple Vision Pro, with a dual-mode functionality: a full visionOS experience when paired with a MacBook and a lighter, mobile-friendly interface when connected to an iPhone.

This development signals Apple’s strategic pivot from the Vision Pro, which, despite carving a niche, hasn’t dominated the market. By targeting a mainstream audience with practical, AI-enhanced glasses, Apple aims to redefine wearable technology.

The smart glasses market is heating up, with Meta holding a 77 percent share in VR headsets but facing growing competition in AI eyewear. Meta’s Ray-Ban models, priced above $400, have gained traction, while Samsung, in collaboration with Google, is also developing its own version.

Apple’s entry, backed by its global retail presence, established supply chains, and expertise in mass-producing wearables like the Apple Watch, could disrupt the market. Analysts suggest that Apple’s ability to create cultural phenomena with its products positions it to challenge Meta’s early lead and potentially reshape the future of spatial computing. As competition heats up, all eyes are on Apple’s next big innovation.