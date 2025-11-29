'India’s Gaming Future Takes Shape': Maharashtra Leads Push As GamingCon Bharat 2025 Unveils Industry Vision | Prathamesh Kharade FPJ

Mumbai: GamingCon Bharat 2025, the city’s biggest gaming weekend, brought together developers, creators, gamers and policymakers — offering a clear look at how fast India’s gaming sector is evolving. With 591 million gamers, one of the largest player bases in the world, industry leaders told FPJ that India must now shift from being a gaming consumer to becoming a global gaming creator.

GamingCon saw an explosive mix of esports tournaments, tech showcases, creator experiences and developer interactions, offered the clearest glimpse yet of where India’s gaming industry is headed—and what it needs to get there.

Maharashtra’s Big Push: “We Want India’s Next Big Gaming IP to Be Born Here”

In an exclusive conversation with FPJ, Dr. P. Anbalagan, IAS, Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Maharashtra, said the state has taken the lead with India’s first full AVGC policy.

“We are targeting five lakh jobs, ₹50,000 crore investment, AVGC parks in Mumbai and Pune, Centres of Excellence across the state, and short-term skill centres,” he said.

Dr. Anbalagan added that Maharashtra is building the country’s strongest ecosystem for gaming — from education to animation studios, AI-enabled production, and a new Indian Institute of Creative Technology inside Film City. “We want India’s next major gaming IP to come from Maharashtra,” he said.

Industry Leaders Call for AAA Games, Not Just Mobile Titles

Vikas Vij, Managing Director of IDEX Events and Founder of GamingCon Bharat, told FPJ that while India is already the world’s No. 2 mobile gaming market, the gap lies in production value. “We make up nearly 20% of global gamers but barely 1.1% of global revenue,” he said.

“To change that, India needs better PC and console infrastructure, private funding and studios confident enough to build AAA titles rooted in Indian stories,” he said.

Industry veteran Vishal Gondal, Co-founder of nCore Global, echoed the concern, telling FPJ, “It is embarrassing that not one Indian game features in the global top 10. We must move from being a gaming nation to a game-making nation.”

Government advisor Kaustubh Dhavse added that work is already underway on homegrown IPs and an upcoming Innovation City for gaming and tech.

Whistling Woods International at GamingCon Bharat 2025 | Prathamesh Kharade FPJ

Education Takes Centre Stage: “Students Should Build Games, Not Just Play Them”

Education leaders said India’s gaming transformation must start in classrooms. Chaitanya Chinchilkar of Whistling Woods International highlighted to FPJ that gaming is already one of India’s largest creative verticals. “Foundational gaming education should begin in schools. Students must learn design, art, mechanics and coding just like any other core subject,” he said.

A significant development at the event was the signing of an MoU to introduce gaming curriculum in schools, shifting the focus from game consumption to game creation.

Indian Mythology as Global IP: “Our Epics Are Living Worlds”

Author Amish Tripathi, co-founder of the upcoming epic-universe game The Age of Bhaarat, told FPJ that India’s mythology is a global-scale opportunity waiting to be unlocked.

“Our epics are living traditions. Imagine building an entire gaming universe around gods like Indra or Varun,” he said.

Tripathi added that his team aims to match international standards using motion capture and high-end production—“India can absolutely build world-class AAA experiences.”

Creators and gamers also weighed in. YouTuber ShreeMan Legend told FPJ that parents now recognise gaming as a viable career path. eSports star Payal Gaming said the rise in women entering competitive gaming is “a sign of a more confident and inclusive Indian gaming community.”

GamingCon 2025 has set the tone for what’s next — deeper investment, stronger infrastructure, homegrown narratives and a creator-driven ecosystem. As GamingCon 2025 approaches, industry voices say the momentum has finally begun to match India’s potential.

