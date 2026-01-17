Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Book 18 BJP Workers For Storming Shiv Sena Office, Assault And Vandalism After Civic Polls

Nerul police have booked 18 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party workers for allegedly storming a Shiv Sena campaign office. | File Pic

Navi Mumabi: Nerul police have booked 18 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party workers for allegedly storming a Shiv Sena campaign office, vandalising property, issuing death threats and assaulting party workers in Nerul following a BJP victory procession in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Complaint details

The case was registered on the complaint of Jeet Sanjay Mane (27), a contractor and Shiv Sena worker, who alleged that the incident occurred at around 6.30 pm on Friday at the Shiv Sena campaign office located at Shop No. 04, Sagar Darshan Building, Sector 18, Nerul West, when the victory procession of BJP corporator Rupali Kismat Bhagat, elected from Ward No. 23, passed in front of the office.

According to the police complaint, several persons from the procession — including Ganesh Bhagat, Kismat Bhagat, Ravi Bhagat, Ashok Gandhal, Darshan Thakur, Shubham Kakade, Ajay Navle, Babu Harne, Sagar Mohite, Pravin Patil, Sudhir Bandre, Shubham More, Vikas Tikavne, Subhash Yadav, Darshan Bhagat, Sandesh Landa and Rohit Chavan, along with others — allegedly forcibly entered the office and raised provocative slogans against the Shiv Sena.

The accused allegedly shouted slogans claiming they had “overturned the tanga and the horses had fled” and used abusive language against Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The complainant further alleged that some of the accused issued death threats, claiming that the murder of his uncle, Vijay Mane, was already “fixed”.

Property damage

When Shiv Sena workers objected, the situation escalated into violence, with the accused allegedly damaging glass panes and other office property and assaulting those present. Mane alleged that Kismat Bhagat attacked him with a steel flagpole, while Ganesh Bhagat struck him on the head with a metal bracelet (kada), causing injuries. Rohit Pandey, the party’s driver, was also allegedly assaulted when he tried to intervene.

Before fleeing the spot, the accused allegedly damaged CCTV cameras installed inside the office, causing further losses.

Police have registered the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, invoking Sections 189, 190, 118, 115(2), 351(1), 329(1), 324(4), 352 and 3(5), along with Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Senior police inspector Brahmananda Naikwadi from Nerul police station said, "Further probe is on and we would be giving notices to all mentioned in the FIR."

