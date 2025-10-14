 Here Are India’s Richest Tech Billionaires For 2025: HCL's Shiv Nadar Tops The List, Infosys' Nandan Nilekani Is At 7th; Check FULL LIST
Forbes India Billionaires List 2025 is out, and the richest in the technology sector is HCL co-founder Shiv Nadar. Wipro’s Azim Premji comes in second, with a fortune of $10.8 billion, while Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu and siblings make a strong showing with a combined net worth of $6.0 billion.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Wipro's Azim Premji, HCL's Shiv Nadar, Infosys' N.R. Narayana Murthy (from left to right) |

India’s technology sector continues to drive immense wealth creation, with the Forbes India Billionaires List 2025 highlighting the dominance of IT giants and emerging software leaders. Topping the list is HCL co-founder Shiv Nadar, whose net worth has soared to $33.2 billion, securing his position as India’s richest tech billionaire. Following closely is Wipro’s Azim Premji, with a fortune of $10.8 billion, while Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu and siblings make a strong showing with a combined net worth of $6.0 billion.

The tech sector’s resilience is evident as most leaders saw their wealth grow despite market challenges. Below is the list of India’s top richest tech billionaires for 2025, based on Forbes’ latest rankings:

1. Shiv NadarHCL$33.2 billion

The HCL co-founder leads with a commanding fortune, driven by the global success of HCL Technologies.

2. Azim PremjiWipro – $10.8 billion

The IT services pioneer remains a stalwart, with a slight increase in his wealth this year.

3. Sridhar Vembu and siblings – Zoho – $6.0 billion

Zoho’s enterprise software empire, led by Sridhar Vembu, has propelled the family to a combined $6 billion, marking their growing influence. The current push for Swadeshi tech by the Indian government, has further helped in rapid growth for Zoho's multitude of softwares, including Arattai, its instant messaging platform.

4. N.R. Narayana Murthy – Infosys – $4.6 billion

The Infosys co-founder’s wealth continues to climb, reflecting the IT giant’s enduring legacy.

5. Senapathy Gopalakrishnan – Infosys – $3.7 billion

Another Infosys co-founder, Gopalakrishnan’s fortune grew alongside the company’s strong market presence.

6. Sanjeev Bikhchandani and family – Info Edge – $3.43 billion

The parent company of Naukri.com and 99acres continues to boost Bikhchandani’s wealth.

7. Nandan Nilekani – Infosys – $3.2 billion

The third Infosys co-founder on the list, Nilekani’s net worth reflects his continued stake in the IT powerhouse.

Forbes has released the list of India Billionaires 2025, and topping the overall charts is Mukesh Ambani with $105 billion of net worth. Gautam Adani and family come in second with $92 billion in net worth. Savitri Jindal and family come in third position, whereas Sunil Mittal and family come in fourth. HCL's Shiv Nadar comes in fifth position in the overal India Billionaires list by Forbes. In the overall list, Nilekani comes in on the 100th position.

