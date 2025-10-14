Big News! All AutoPay Mandates To Be Viewable & Manageable Across Any UPI App From December 31: What This Means For The End User

X/ Indian Tech & Infra

Starting December 31, users of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps in India will gain more control over their recurring payment mandates, thanks to a significant update announced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The new system will allow users to view and manage all their UPI AutoPay mandates through any UPI-enabled app, regardless of which app was used to create them.

Currently, when a user sets up an AutoPay mandate for recurring payments—such as utility bills, subscriptions, or loan repayments—through a specific UPI app, only that app or the associated bank’s portal can typically display or modify it. This fragmentation often leaves users juggling multiple apps to keep track of their mandates. The upcoming change aims to streamline this process, offering a unified view and management of all mandates across any UPI app. This change was first reported by X account Indian Tech & Infra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What this means for the end user?

For the average user, this means you’ll no longer need to log into different apps to check or adjust your recurring payments. This essentially enables full control over all recurring payments in one dashboard. Whether you use PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, or any other UPI app, you’ll be able to see a complete list of your AutoPay mandates in one place. This includes mandates set up for services like electricity bills, streaming subscriptions, or even monthly rent payments.

The new system will also allow users to modify mandate details, such as the payment amount, date, or frequency, directly through any UPI app. Need to pause a subscription temporarily or cancel a mandate altogether? That can be done from any UPI app as well. There’s also the potential for users to port or reassign mandates between apps, though details on this feature remain under wraps.

However, the change also raises questions about implementation. Ensuring seamless integration across all UPI apps will require robust coordination among banks, payment service providers, and the NPCI.

For now, the NPCI has not clarified whether existing mandates will automatically transition to the new system or if users will need to take additional steps. Further details are expected closer to the December 31 launch.

This update marks a significant shift in how UPI handles recurring payments, potentially setting a new standard for convenience in India’s rapidly growing digital payments ecosystem. As the deadline approaches, users are advised to keep an eye on updates from their UPI apps and banks to ensure a smooth transition.