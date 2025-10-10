 Indian Users Will Soon Be Able To Shop On ChatGPT: OpenAI Teams Up With NPCI & Razorpay For Seamless UPI Payments
The collaboration leverages ChatGPT's conversational prowess to handle end-to-end purchases, from browsing catalogs to confirming orders and tracking deliveries—all powered by NPCI's robust UPI infrastructure.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
ChatGPT | Canva

OpenAI's ChatGPT has partnered with Indian giants like the the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and fintech giant Razorpay to launch Agentic Payments, an AI-powered pilot enabling autonomous UPI transactions directly through chat interfaces. The announcement, made at Global Fintech Fest 2025, promises to let Indians shop for groceries or recharge mobile plans without ever leaving their conversation with the AI.

This accouncement is extremely important as it is likely to redefine e-commerce in India. The collaboration leverages ChatGPT's conversational prowess to handle end-to-end purchases, from browsing catalogs to confirming orders and tracking deliveries—all powered by NPCI's robust UPI infrastructure.

What can you shop from ChatGPT?

Initial integrations feature Tata Group's BigBasket for grocery shopping and telecom provider Vi (Vodafone India) for mobile recharges, with banking support from Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank. This pilot builds on OpenAI's recent 'Instant Checkout' feature, allowing AI agents to act on users' behalf while ensuring data privacy—AI firms like OpenAI won't access payment details.

Make purchases in seconds

At the heart of the system are two key UPI innovations: UPI Circle, which lets users delegate authentication for seamless approvals, and UPI Reserve Pay, enabling pre-blocked funds for specific merchants without repeated PIN entries. Imagine telling ChatGPT, "Order ingredients for butter chicken from BigBasket," and watching the AI scan options, apply discounts, and complete the payment in seconds—no app switches or tab-hopping required. Razorpay's payment stack handles the merchant side, making it frictionless for businesses to plug in.

"This is more than payments; it's a whole new discovery and commerce experience," the partners stated in a joint release, highlighting the pilot's focus on safety, user control, and scalability across verticals. Early tests have shown promise in reducing checkout abandonment, with plans to expand to Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude in the coming weeks.

Businesses eager to join the pilot and shape AI-native commerce can register for early access at Razorpay's Agentic Payments page, where they'll gain tools for integrating conversational payments into their apps. Consumer rollout is slated for the next few months, tapping into India's 1.4 billion UPI users and 20 billion monthly transactions.

Integration of third-party services and apps is something that ChatGPT is looking into very seriously. Just a few days ago, OpenAI launched the ability to speak to apps inside the chat platform. This means, that you can speak apps like Booking.com to find good hotels, or ask Zillow to look for properties. The results will show up in ChatGPT itself, without the need to go elsewhere.

