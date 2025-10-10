Meta Introduces Hindi AI Translation For Instagram And Facebook Reels: Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide On How It Works

Meta introduces AI-powered Hindi dubbing for Instagram and Facebook Reels, allowing creators to reach over 600 million Hindi-speaking viewers | Image Source: https://about.fb.com

Meta has launched an AI-powered video translation tool for Hindi, enabling creators on Instagram and Facebook to automatically dub their Reels into the language spoken by over 600 million people in India.

Announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, this update targets one of Meta’s largest markets—India—making it easier for creators to connect with Hindi-speaking audiences worldwide.

“Big news for Reels: we’re launching translations using Meta AI in more languages, including Hindi,” Zuckerberg shared in a video post. The feature, powered by Meta AI, translates and dubs Reels while mimicking the creator’s voice tone for an authentic feel. An optional lip-sync feature aligns the dubbed audio with the creator’s mouth movements, enhancing the viewing experience.

The tool is free for all public Instagram accounts and Facebook creators with 1,000+ followers in regions where Meta AI is available. Translated Reels are clearly labeled “Translated with Meta AI” for transparency, and viewers can toggle translations off to watch in the original language. Meta is also developing text and caption translation for Hindi, with a rollout expected soon.

This expansion builds on Meta’s AI translation efforts, first introduced for English and Spanish in August, and aims to break language barriers in India’s booming short-form video market.

Step-by-Step Guide to Using Meta AI Hindi Translations for Reels

For Creators: Translating and Dubbing Reels into Hindi

1. Verify Eligibility: Ensure you have a public Instagram account or a Facebook creator account with at least 1,000 followers. Check Meta AI availability in your country (visit ai.meta.com/get-meta-ai).

2. Create or Select a Reel: Open the Instagram or Facebook app, record a new Reel, or choose an existing one from your drafts or library.

3. Access Translation Settings: Tap the three-dot menu (⋮) on the Reel and select “Translate” or “Translations with Meta AI.”

4. Choose Hindi: Select Hindi as the target language for translation.

5. Select Translation Type: Opt for text captions (translated subtitles) or audio dubbing (spoken Hindi translation).

6. Preview Translation: Allow Meta AI to process the translation, then preview to confirm accuracy.

7. Enable Dubbing and Lip Sync (Optional): From the preview, tap “Dub” or “Enable Audio Dub.” Toggle “Lip Sync” to align audio with mouth movements. Adjust volume and decide if original audio should play alongside.

8. Publish Reel: Edit if needed, then tap “Share” or “Publish.” The Reel will include the “Translated with Meta AI” label.

For Viewers: Managing Hindi Translations

1. Open a Reel: While watching a Reel, tap the three-dot menu (⋮) in the top right.

2. Go to Audio Settings: Select “Audio & Language” from the menu.

3. Turn Off Translation: Choose “Don’t translate” to view the Reel in its original language, reverting to the creator’s native audio.

4. Adjust Language Preferences: Navigate to account settings > Language > Preferred languages to prioritize or disable Hindi translations.