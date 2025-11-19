Shopping Online? Here Are 5 Best Practices That Will Save You Money

Online shopping is a part of our everyday lifestyle now. Be it groceries, clothes, shoes, or even accessories, there is sure to be an app that sells at least one, if not all, of these categories. The invention of e-commerce offers great convenience and has become a go-to in almost every household in India.

However, online shopping comes with its vices. With the amount of options offered, a user is often tempted to buy more than he needs, using up more money than required. In this article, we highlight a few ways in which you can end up saving money.

We get it, the internet is filled with many money-saving hacks, but not all are as effective. Below, we offer five ways that can help you save your precious money while shopping online.

1. Use reward points

This is probably something you must do everytime you check out. Don't forget to check for reward points sitting in your old accounts on places like Amazon or Flipkart, even beauty apps like Nykaa and Tira. Those points from past buys can expire, so log in and use them to lower the bill on your next order. Sometimes there are limits, but it's basically free money.

2. Keep an eye on social media

Keep an eye on social media for flash deals. Follow deal hunters on Twitter (like Wirecutter Deals and Slickdeals), join Reddit groups for bargains (eg: r/dealsreddit), or watch brand pages on Instagram. They post limited time offers and codes that you won't find anywhere else. Worth scrolling for a minute or two.

3.Pick the right credit/ debit card

When you shop on the internet, one clever trick is to pick the right credit or debit card. Many banks team up with big online stores to give you extra cashback or reward points, especially during big sales. It adds up quickly if you choose wisely.

4. Scan through CouponzGuru

Another easy way to cut costs is by heading to sites like CouponzGuru first. They collect real coupon codes for hundreds of shops. You just search for the store, grab the code, and apply it at checkout. Often knocks off a decent percentage without much effort.

5. Use price comparison tools

A smart move is firing up price comparison tools before you hit buy. Sites or extensions that scan multiple sellers show you where the same item costs the least. Saves you from overpaying just because you stuck to one website. Try Google Shopping, Yahoo Shopping, Shopzilla, and CamelCamelCamel.