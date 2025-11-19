 India Gears Up For AI Impact Summit 2026 To Boost Student & Educator Productivity
At the AI Impact Festival ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, MeitY officials highlighted AI’s potential to expand student choices and boost teacher productivity. The event showcased India’s AI talent, skilling efforts, and initiatives like YUVAi and AI by Her to support youth and women-led startups, fostering innovation and inclusive AI development across sectors.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
India Gears Up For AI Impact Summit 2026 To Boost Student & Educator Productivity | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to expand choices for students and support teachers in exponentially increasing their productivity and we must visualise the good it can enable, according to S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY.

He was speaking at the AI Impact Festival — an official pre-summit event in the run up to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada said “When all stakeholders, starting from government to industry to the youth, deliberate on policy approaches, is when we can we arrive at what is truly the best way forward.”

Students, educators, start-up leaders, industry innovators, and AI practitioners from across the country, also participated in celebrating emerging AI talent, grassroots innovation, and nationwide skilling efforts.

Encouraging students to participate in global challenges under India-AI Impact Summit, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, CEO IndiaAI and and DG NIC, said, “If you are building an AI application, I encourage you to participate in YUVAi- Global Impact Challenge”.

“For women-led startups and innovators, we have also introduced AI by Her, a dedicated challenge to support and spotlight women-driven AI solutions. We look forward to many of you taking part in these initiatives. Those whose solutions demonstrate strong impact will be selected for support and felicitated at the Summit,” he noted.

The event featured a dynamic lineup of sessions showcasing India’s advancing AI capabilities and inspiring young innovators.

The day opened with the launch of the AI Impact Stories Compendium, followed by the AI Horizon Summit led by Sustainable Living Labs.

Key sessions included a panel on sector-specific AI skilling, a discussion on AI Evolution to Agentic AI, a panel celebrating Women Leaders in AI, and focused conversations on Frugal AI and cost-effective AI with Intel CPUs and Kompact AI.

The programme also featured a Masterclass on AI for Accessibility and a Fireside Conversation on AI in the K–12 ecosystem.

