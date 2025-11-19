Apple Adds iPhone Theft & Loss Protection To AppleCare+ Benefits In India, Offers New Monthly Plans As Well

AppleCare+ gets a massive new upgrade as it now offers theft and loss protection as well. Apple has introduced new monthly and annual AppleCare+ plans that offer theft and loss protection, battery replacement service, 24x7 priority support, and unlimited repairs for accidental damage. These new AppleCare+ plans start in India from Rs. 799.

This is probably the first time that Apple has introduced theft and loss for iPhone into its coverage options in India. Apple earlier used to offer yearly AppleCare+ programs for newly purchased devices. This has now been changed to add monthly programs as well.

How to view these new AppleCare+ coverage options:

- Head to Settings app on your iPhone.

- View subscription options and purchase coverage for eligible devices

- Users can choose flexible monthly or annual AppleCare+ plan.

“AppleCare gives our customers peace of mind knowing that their products are protected and supported by Apple experts. With today’s updates in India, we’re making it easier and more affordable to get trusted protection, including access to our most complete coverage for iPhone,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

What does the new AppleCare+ plans entail?

Apple says that AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone adds coverage for up to two incidents of theft or loss every year. The plan offers other benefits including battery replacement service, 24/7 priority support, and unlimited repairs for accidental damage using genuine Apple parts.

Support for any mishap can be received at Apple Stores and Apple’s vast network of Apple Authorized Service Providers. While the plans start from Rs. 799, it should defer based on model.

Apple says that theft and loss coverage requires the user to have Find My enabled on their device at the time it is lost or stolen, and throughout the claims process.