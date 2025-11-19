 Indian Govt Launches Free 4.5-Hour AI Course For Youth: Here's How To Access It
Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image

In a bid to further its IndiaAI Mission, the Indian government has now launched a new 'Yuva AI for All' course. Ministry of Electronics and Information (MeitY) has announced the availability of this course on multiple platforms, including FutureSkills Prime, iGOT, Karmayogi, and other ed-tech portals across India. The AI course touches on basic topics like AI in education, how to use AI tools safely and real-world AI use cases from India.

MeitY has confirmed that this 'Yuva AI for All' course is a '100 percent free and open to everyone'. It is a short 4.5 hour self-paced course that will help understand the basics of AI with the help of real-world examples. The online course can be studied at the users pace, and learners get a Government of India certificate at the end.

The Indian government has also called on organisations, schools, and universities to participate with IndiaAI to make this course reach more users. Partners will be allowed to offer co-branded certificates as well.

How to access the new Yuva AI for All free course online

1. Head to this site https://www.futureskillsprime.in/course/yuva-ai-for-all/

2. Click on Enroll, then fill in all of the important information asked by the website. This includes name, birth date, education details, and pincode details

3. Verify your number using OTP and click on Submit.

4. The website will take some time to enroll you into the program. Once done, you should be able to see the new 'Yuva for All' course and consume it.

Future Skills Prime also offers a host of free courses on ChatGPT, digital fluency, and future tech. Once the enrollment is done, users can also check those courses for discourse.

