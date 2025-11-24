X's New 'About This Account' Feature Exposes MAGA Propaganda: Most Influencers From India, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan |

X's new feature 'About This Account' has now rolled out to all users across the globe. This feature now exposes the country from which the account is based in, in order to increase transparency and verification. This new feature has now exposed that several high-profile accounts championing the MAGA movement, have country of origin as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, and Eastern Europe, igniting debates over foreign meddling in American political discourse.

The new tool, introduced with the intention of building user trust, discloses an account's base region, creation date, and history of name changes. Yet, within hours, the internet soldiers uncovered dozens of influential right-wing profiles, many with bios proclaiming 'America First' patriotism – trace back to locations like India and Nigeria.

Some of the prominent ones exposed include account MAGANationX, boasting nearly 400,000 followers and styled as a "Patriot Voice for We The People". The account is said to be based in Eastern Europe. Similarly, IvankaNews_, with over one million followers and a feed rife with warnings on immigration and support for Donald Trump, operates from Nigeria.

India emerges as a notable hub in this web of influence, with reports flagging multiple accounts linked to the subcontinent that amplify anti-immigrant and pro-Trump rhetoric. Other hotspots include Bangladesh, Thailand, Pakistan, Japan, and New Zealand, where profiles like "America First" – a recent creation with 70,000 followers extolling faith and Trump loyalty – hold sway despite their distant footprints.

Democratic influencer Harry Sisson hailed the rollout as "one of the greatest days on this platform", arguing it validates long-standing concerns about foreign actors eroding US democracy.

Law student Micah Erfan went further, dubbing it "total armageddon for the online right" and sharing screenshots of affected accounts in a viral thread.

X's director of product, Nikita Bier, acknowledged the tool's teething troubles, noting that location data – drawn from IP addresses and app downloads – can falter due to VPNs, past travels, or outdated records, especially for veteran users. The feature vanished briefly on Saturday amid uproar, only to reappear with caveats, as the company pledges refinements by mid-week.

Memes and rival-baiting have proliferated across the social media site.

Neither X nor the spotlighted accounts have issued formal rebuttals, though MAGANationX persists with its posts unaltered.