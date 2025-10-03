Instagram, Facebook To Peek Into Your Meta AI Chats For Ads, Change To Come Into Effect From December

In a surprising move, Meta has announced plans to integrate users' conversations with its generative AI tools into personalised ad and content recommendations across Facebook and Instagram, rolling out the changes in December.

Beginning December 16, interactions with Meta AI, whether through text chats or voice queries, will influence the posts, Reels, and advertisements users see on the platforms. For instance, if a user discusses hiking trails with the AI assistant, they could subsequently encounter tailored suggestions for hiking groups, related posts, or even ads for outdoor gear. This update aims to mirror how likes, comments, and shares already shape recommendations, but now extends to AI-driven dialogues.

The company will start notifying affected users via in-app alerts and emails as early as October 7, with the feature expected to reach most regions initially and expand globally over time. Full implementation across all eligible markets is targeted by the end of 2026.

To address privacy concerns, Meta emphasised robust user controls. Individuals can tweak ad preferences and feed settings at any time to refine what appears in their timelines. Notably, discussions touching on sensitive topics, such as religious views, sexual orientation, political affiliations, health conditions, racial or ethnic origins, philosophical beliefs, or trade union membership, will be excluded from ad targeting. Voice interactions include an indicator light for microphone use, and no audio data is processed without explicit permission.

These AI interactions will only apply to accounts connected within the same Accounts Center, meaning separate apps like WhatsApp won't factor in unless explicitly linked. Meta's move underscores its ongoing push to blend AI more deeply into daily user experiences, potentially boosting ad relevance while giving people greater say over their data.

"By incorporating Meta AI interactions, we're making recommendations even more attuned to what lights you up," the company stated in its official blog post. As social media evolves, this could redefine how brands connect with audiences, though it raises questions about the boundaries between casual AI chats and commercial targeting. Users are encouraged to review Meta's Privacy Center for more details on opting in or out.