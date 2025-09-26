OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Pulse; CEO Sam Altman Calls It His 'Favorite Feature': Here's What It Offers

Screengrab | X/@OpenAI

OpenAI on Friday launched a new ChatGPT feature called “Pulse.” It is a new visual experience feature where the AI chatbot collects data based on the users’ daily chats with the chatbot and provides a personalised morning AI summary of what’s useful.

The new feature is currently available exclusively to CHATGPT pro subscribers. The feature will soon be available for Plus subscribers too.

Every night, Pulse will go through the user chat history and memory to generate reports for them the next morning.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called it his favorite feature of ChatGPT so far. Taking on X the CEO said, "Today we are launching my favorite feature of ChatGPT so far, called Pulse. It is initially available to Pro subscribers," he said.

"Pulse works for you overnight, and keeps thinking about your interests, your connected data, your recent chats, and more. Every morning, you get a custom-generated set of stuff you might be interested in," he added.

He further said, "It performs super well if you tell ChatGPT more about what's important to you. In regular chat, you could mention 'I’d like to go visit Bora Bora someday' or 'My kid is 6 months old and I’m interested in developmental milestones' and in the future you might get useful updates."

Types Of Updates

The types of updates you might get will range from reminders about upcoming events, follow-ups on topics you’ve mentioned to the chatbox, food ideas, travel recommendations.

Pulse can also be connected to Gmail and calendar to help the chatbox to genrate more personalised updates.

ChatGPT Pulse is like a personalised morning briefing. However, OpenAI has said that the current version is just the beginning.