Snapchat To Charge Fees For Memories Storage: How To Export Your Data Right Now

Snapchat is rolling out a controversial new policy that will charge users for storing more than 5GB of photos and videos in its Memories feature, a staple since 2016 that has preserved over one trillion user moments. The change, part of a gradual global update, affects heavy users with large archives but spares the "vast majority" who stay under the free 5GB limit.

Pricing starts at $1.99 per month for an additional 100GB, with 250GB bundled into the $3.99 Snapchat+ subscription. Exceeding the threshold grants a 12-month grace period of temporary free storage, after which users must pay or risk losing access to their content.

The move has sparked backlash on social media, with users decrying it as "greedy" and unfair, particularly for those who've accumulated years of irreplaceable snaps without prior warning. Snapchat defends the fees as essential to fund enhancements to Memories, emphasising its role in letting users revisit and reshare old posts.

To avoid the charges entirely, the company recommends exporting data to personal devices or other cloud services like Google Photos or iCloud during the grace period—a process that's straightforward but can be time-consuming for extensive libraries.

How to Export Your Snapchat Memories: A Step-by-Step Guide

For those looking to sidestep the fees, Snapchat offers two main export methods: batch-downloading up to 100 snaps at a time via the app or requesting a full data download. Here's how to do it, based on user-tested steps.

Method 1: Export in Batches of 100 Snaps (Best for Selective Saving)

1. Open the Snapchat app and tap the Memories icon (photos overlapping) to the left of the camera button to access your Memories screen.

2. Tap the "Select" button at the top of the screen.

3. Swipe through the Memories carousel below to choose up to 100 snaps you'd like to keep.

4. Once selected, tap the "Export" button (upward arrow icon) that appears at the bottom.

5. Choose your save destination and select "Download" to store the files locally on your device.

Tip: Repeat for additional batches if you have more than 100 items. This method lets you cherry-pick favorites but may take longer for large collections.

Method 2: Download All Your Snapchat Data (Including Full Memories)

1. In the Snapchat app, go to your Profile screen (tap the top-left icon from the camera view).

2. Tap the gear icon (Settings) in the top-right corner.

3. Scroll down and select "My Data."

4. Choose what to include—opt for "Memories" and other media files (or select "Everything" for a complete export).

5. Tap "Next," then pick a time range like "All Time," and hit "Submit."

6. Snapchat will email you a download link for a .zip file once it's ready (this can take hours or days for big archives).

7. Unzip the file on your device and upload the contents to a free alternative like Google Photos (via Drive) or Apple iCloud Photos.

Warnings and Tips: You won't get an exact storage size readout in the app, but the .zip file's total size can give you a rough estimate. Act within the 12-month window to avoid any potential deletions. For massive libraries, the full data download is more efficient than batch exports. If you're unsure, start with a test batch to familiarise yourself.