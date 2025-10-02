Google Unveils AI-Powered Smart Home Devices Including Nest Cams, Doorbell, and Speaker

Just a day after Amazon unveiled its AI-powered smart home devices, Google has released its own set of smart home products. This includes the third-generation Nest Cam Indoor and second-generation Nest Cam Outdoor models, a third-generation wired Nest Doorbell, two onn-branded cameras exclusive to Walmart, and a new Google Home Speaker. All devices integrate Gemini AI for features like notifications and video summaries, with availability in select markets.

Google Nest Cam Indoor (Third Generation)

The device records in 2K HDR video with a 152-degree diagonal field of view and includes an IP65 rating for indoor use. It supports color night vision, infrared night vision, and AI detection for persons, vehicles, and animals. Storage holds six hours of event history in 10-second clips. Other functions include digital zoom, Home Brief summaries, and video search via Ask Home. It requires a Google Home Premium subscription for advanced Gemini features.

Priced at $99.99, it is up for grabs in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and parts of Europe, with Gemini rollout starting in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Australia, and expanding in early 2026.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor (Second Generation)

This model uses 2K HDR video and a 152-degree field of view, with an IP65 rating for outdoor conditions including dust, wind, snow, and rain. It features recycled materials, UV-protective resin, and plastic-free packaging. Detection and storage match the indoor version, along with the same AI and subscription requirements.

Available as a single unit for $149.99 or a two-pack for $249.99, it follows the same launch schedule as the indoor model.

Google Nest Doorbell (Third Generation, Wired)

The wired doorbell provides 2K HDR video in a 166-degree diagonal field of view with a 1:1 aspect ratio and IP65 outdoor rating. It detects persons, vehicles, animals, and packages, with AI alerts and six hours of event history. Gemini features require the premium subscription.

It is priced at $179.99 and is available in the US and Canada, with phased Gemini integration.

Google onn Indoor Camera (Walmart Exclusive)

This wired indoor camera offers 1080p live view resolution and intelligent alerts for persons, vehicles, and animals. It integrates with Gemini via the Google Home app, requiring a premium subscription for full access. Priced at $22.96, itis available on walmart.com and in US Walmart stores.

Google onn Video Doorbell Wired (Walmart Exclusive)

The wired video doorbell delivers 1080p resolution and detects persons, vehicles, animals, and packages, with Gemini support through the Google Home app and premium subscription. It costs $49.86 and is available on walmart.com and in US Walmart stores.

Google Home Speaker

Designed for Gemini processing, the speaker includes 360-degree audio, a dynamic light ring, multi-room music support, stereo pairing, and a microphone mute toggle. It uses recycled materials and 3D knitted yarn, available in Porcelain, Hazel, Jade, and Obsidian colors. Priced at $99, it is scheduled for release in spring 2026.