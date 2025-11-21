iPhone 18 Pro To Reportedly See Massive Camera Upgrade, Integrate Smaller Dynamic Island | File Image | Apple

The iPhone 17 range was launched two months ago, and rumours for its successor are already coming in. The iPhone 18 range is much hyped, particularly for its reported addition of a foldable device into its lineup. Apple is likley to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone next year. However, the latest leak is not about the foldable iPhone, this one gives us a sneak peak into the iPhone 18 Pro range.

Latest leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro could see a massive camera upgrade. Prolific Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station reports that Apple may introduce variable aperture to the next-gen Pro model and also enhance low-light camera performance. The Dynamic Island on the display may become smaller than what it is now, paving the way for an under display camera.

The tipster suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro Max looks to be thicker and heavier than the predecessor, claiming it to be the 'heaviest iPhone ever made'. The 'Pro Max' model will have a bigger battery than the current generation iPhone 17 Pro Max, increasing usage time by a significant margin. Exact battery size is not known.

The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to be powered by the A20 Pro chip. The chip is likely to use a 2nm manufacturing process. Apple is also rumoured to integrate an in-house C2 modem chip for 5G network and connectivity.

Apple is looking to build an under display camera and Face ID for its 20th anniversary iPhone in 2027. The rumoured foldable iPhone is likley to have a book-like opening and closing. When opened, it is reported to be as thin as the iPhone Air.

Recently, Apple also introduced theft and loss protection for iPhone users in India, and brought along monthly AplpeCare+ plans of Rs. 799. We are still long time away from next year's iPhone launch, and rumours are to be abundant in the days to come.