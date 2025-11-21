 iPhone 18 Pro To Reportedly See Massive Camera Upgrade, Integrate Smaller Dynamic Island
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechiPhone 18 Pro To Reportedly See Massive Camera Upgrade, Integrate Smaller Dynamic Island

iPhone 18 Pro To Reportedly See Massive Camera Upgrade, Integrate Smaller Dynamic Island

The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to be powered by the A20 Pro chip. The chip is likely to use a 2nm manufacturing process. Apple is also rumoured to integrate an in-house C2 modem chip for 5G network and connectivity.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
iPhone 18 Pro To Reportedly See Massive Camera Upgrade, Integrate Smaller Dynamic Island | File Image | Apple

The iPhone 17 range was launched two months ago, and rumours for its successor are already coming in. The iPhone 18 range is much hyped, particularly for its reported addition of a foldable device into its lineup. Apple is likley to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone next year. However, the latest leak is not about the foldable iPhone, this one gives us a sneak peak into the iPhone 18 Pro range.

Latest leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro could see a massive camera upgrade. Prolific Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station reports that Apple may introduce variable aperture to the next-gen Pro model and also enhance low-light camera performance. The Dynamic Island on the display may become smaller than what it is now, paving the way for an under display camera.

The tipster suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro Max looks to be thicker and heavier than the predecessor, claiming it to be the 'heaviest iPhone ever made'. The 'Pro Max' model will have a bigger battery than the current generation iPhone 17 Pro Max, increasing usage time by a significant margin. Exact battery size is not known.

The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to be powered by the A20 Pro chip. The chip is likely to use a 2nm manufacturing process. Apple is also rumoured to integrate an in-house C2 modem chip for 5G network and connectivity.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat ATS Finds ISKP Network Received Pakistan-Linked Funding, Digital Proof Of Advanced Radicalisation
Gujarat ATS Finds ISKP Network Received Pakistan-Linked Funding, Digital Proof Of Advanced Radicalisation
Sensex Sheds 400 Points Amid Global Sell-Off, Markets Turn Negative As Rate-Cut Hopes Fade & Asian Indices Slide Sharply
Sensex Sheds 400 Points Amid Global Sell-Off, Markets Turn Negative As Rate-Cut Hopes Fade & Asian Indices Slide Sharply
JEE Main 2026: Correction Window Opens Soon; Here's What Can Be Edited?
JEE Main 2026: Correction Window Opens Soon; Here's What Can Be Edited?
Mumbai Police Help Foreign National Recover Mobile Phone Left In Taxi; Mumbaikars Ask 'Why Ordinary Citizens Not Prioritised?'
Mumbai Police Help Foreign National Recover Mobile Phone Left In Taxi; Mumbaikars Ask 'Why Ordinary Citizens Not Prioritised?'
Read Also
Apple India Hits Record $9 Billion Sales In FY25 As One In Five iPhones Globally Is Now Made In...
article-image

Apple is looking to build an under display camera and Face ID for its 20th anniversary iPhone in 2027. The rumoured foldable iPhone is likley to have a book-like opening and closing. When opened, it is reported to be as thin as the iPhone Air.

Recently, Apple also introduced theft and loss protection for iPhone users in India, and brought along monthly AplpeCare+ plans of Rs. 799. We are still long time away from next year's iPhone launch, and rumours are to be abundant in the days to come.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

iPhone 18 Pro To Reportedly See Massive Camera Upgrade, Integrate Smaller Dynamic Island

iPhone 18 Pro To Reportedly See Massive Camera Upgrade, Integrate Smaller Dynamic Island

26 E-Commerce Platforms Declare Full Compliance With Dark Pattern Rules, Govt Warns Action On...

26 E-Commerce Platforms Declare Full Compliance With Dark Pattern Rules, Govt Warns Action On...

'Many Accounts Are Going To Be Exposed': Netizens React After X Starts Showing User Country Origin...

'Many Accounts Are Going To Be Exposed': Netizens React After X Starts Showing User Country Origin...

AI To Drive Nearly 20% Of India’s IT Services And Software Export Revenue By 2030, Says Equirus...

AI To Drive Nearly 20% Of India’s IT Services And Software Export Revenue By 2030, Says Equirus...

Nasscom Launches UK Forum To Boost Bilateral Technology Partnership, Innovation And Digital Trade...

Nasscom Launches UK Forum To Boost Bilateral Technology Partnership, Innovation And Digital Trade...