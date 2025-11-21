 Apple India Hits Record $9 Billion Sales In FY25 As One In Five iPhones Globally Is Now Made In India
Apple India Hits Record $9 Billion Sales In FY25 As One In Five iPhones Globally Is Now Made In India

The company's manufacturing in India contributed 12 per cent of Apple’s global production value. Apple's sales in India accounted for just over 2 per cent of Apple’s $416.1 billion global revenue, but India’s role in iPhone production expanded sharply, analysts said. The iPhone maker began local assembly of high-end Pro and Pro Max models of iPhones in India for the first time.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
As Apple India posted a record high domestic sales of $9 billion in FY25, one in every five iPhones made globally in FY25 was manufactured/assembled in India, the company filings showed. | IANS

New Delhi: As Apple India posted a record high domestic sales of $9 billion in FY25, one in every five iPhones made globally in FY25 was manufactured/assembled in India, the company filings showed.

The company's manufacturing in India contributed 12 per cent of Apple’s global production value.

Apple's sales in India accounted for just over 2 per cent of Apple’s $416.1 billion global revenue, but India’s role in iPhone production expanded sharply, analysts said.

The iPhone maker began local assembly of high-end Pro and Pro Max models of iPhones in India for the first time.

The company filings showed that the Americas brought in $178.4 billion in FY25 - nearly 43 percent of Apple's global revenue - and a growing share of those iPhones were shipped from India.

Europe followed with 26.7 per cent share and Greater China contributed accounted for 15.4 per cent share.

The company’s India revenue has climbed nearly eightfold over the past decade, driven mainly by iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and accessories, with services remaining a small single‑digit share of total sales.

Apple’s India‑based production had a freight‑on‑board value of $22 billion in FY25, out of which $7.5 billion worth of vale being exported.

Local manufacturing largely supports the company’s sales force in India by avoiding the 16 per cent customs duty applied on fully imported phones.

In an earnings call with analysts after posting strong quarterly results, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that when it comes to retail, “We are heading into our busiest time of year with our best-ever lineup. In the last few months, we’ve opened new stores in emerging markets like India and the UAE and new locations in the US and China.”

For its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter ended September 27, the company posted quarterly revenue of $102.5 billion, up 8 per cent year-on-year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

