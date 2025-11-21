ChatGPT Group Chat Feature Now Rolling Out To Users In India: How To Enable & Use

Earlier this month, ChatGPT rolled out the group chat feature to users in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan. After successful pilot testing, the AI chatbot has now rolled out the group chat feature for users across the world, including ChatGPT users in India. The group chat feature, as the name suggests, enables users to collaborate with friends and family in one single conversation on the AI chatbot.

OpenAI has announced that Group chats in ChatGPT are now rolling out globally. It is now available to all logged-in users on ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans.

If you cannot see the group chat feature, it probaby has not been activated for you yet. As the rollout is global, it is likley to take some time before it gets activated for all users. To see whether you have group chat or not, just click on the people icon on the top right corner of any new or existing chat. A maximum of twenty people can join a group chat at once. You can rename your group chat to anything that you want to, by clicking on it in the left hamburger menu.

ChatGPT Group Chats: How it works

1. To initiate a group chat, tap the people icon in the top right corner of any new or existing chat.

2. You can invite others directly by sharing a link with one to twenty people, and anyone in the group can share that link to bring others in.

3. When you join or create your first group chat, you’ll be asked to set up a profile with a name, username and photo. This is optional, and you can choose to not share your photo if you do not wish to.

4. Group chats appear in a dedicated sidebar section, with options to name the group, mute notifications or manage members - though the creator cannot be removed and can only exit.

5. ChatGPT integrates seamlessly but respects boundaries: it follows the conversation's flow, responding only when tagged (such as by saying "ChatGPT") or according to custom settings that dictate its tone, personality or participation level.

6. Personal memories and instructions from individual chats do not transfer, ensuring privacy, and no new memories are formed from group interactions.

7. Responses leverage GPT-5.1 Auto, which selects the optimal model based on context and user plan.

8. For those under 18, safeguards limit exposure to sensitive content, and parents can disable group chats through controls.

ChatGPT Group Chat: Key featues

The group chat feature comes with threaded replies and emoji reactions , alongside built-in tools like online search, file uploads, image generation and dictation.

Rate limits apply solely to AI responses, sparing user-to-user messages, which fosters fluid exchanges. OpenAI emphasised the AI's 'new social behaviours,' allowing it to stay silent when appropriate and react with emojis to maintain natural dynamics. ChatGPT can also reference participant profiles for tailored outputs, such as generating images featuring specific users.