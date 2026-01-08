Oppo Pad 5, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Launched In India Alongside Reno 15 Series: Price, Specifications

Alongside the Oppo Reno 15 series, the company has also launched the Oppo Pad 5 and the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ devices. The Oppo Pad 5 comes with a 10,050mAh battery and a 12.1-inch display. It also comes with stylus support. The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ comes with 32dB active noise cancellation, 12.4mm titanised diaphragm ddriver, and up to 43 hours of playback.

Oppo Pad 5, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ price in India

The Oppo Pad 5 is priced in India at Rs. 26,999 for the Wi-Fi only 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs. 32,999 for the 5G model. The tablet will come in Aurora Pink and Starlight Black colour options and will go on sale from January 13. It will be available on Flipkart, Oppo website, and retail stores near you.

Furthermore, the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ is priced in India at Rs. 2,499. It will come in Sonic Blue and Midnight Black colour options. The earbuds will go on sale from January 13 on Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo website, and retail stores near you.

Oppo Pad 5 specifications

The Oppo Pad 5 features a 12.1-inch LCD panel with an 88.50 percent screen ratio and a resolution of 2800x1980 pixels. It supports a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate up to 540Hz. Brightness reaches 600nits normally and 900nits in high brightness mode.

The rear camera is 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree field of view, 4P lens, and PDAF support. The front camera is also 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree field of view, 4P lens, and fixed focus. Video recording supports 1080P and 720P at 30fps for both cameras, including time-lapse.

The latest Oppo tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor. The battery has a typical capacity of 10050mAh and it supports up to 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Biometric features include facial recognition.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, 5G cellular network via SIM card, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C port. The operating system is ColorOS 16.0.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ specifications

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ features a 12.4mm dynamic driver in each earbud. They support active noise cancellation up to 32dB and include dual-microphone AI clear call technology.

Each earbud weighs 4.2g, while the charging case has a pebble-shaped design. The earbuds are rated IP55 for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity is provided via Bluetooth 5.4, with support for low-latency transmission. Touch controls are included, along with options for customisation through the HeyMelody app or Wireless Earphones app on compatible devices.

Battery life reaches up to 12 hours per charge for the earbuds with ANC off and AAC playback at 50 percent volume. With the charging case, total playback extends to 43 hours under the same conditions. Fast charging is supported.

The earbuds support features such as double-tap camera control on compatible Oppo devices running ColorOS 11.3 or later, and Enco Master equaliser presets.