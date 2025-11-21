 26 E-Commerce Platforms Declare Full Compliance With Dark Pattern Rules, Govt Warns Action On Violators
e-Paper Get App
HomeTech26 E-Commerce Platforms Declare Full Compliance With Dark Pattern Rules, Govt Warns Action On Violators

26 E-Commerce Platforms Declare Full Compliance With Dark Pattern Rules, Govt Warns Action On Violators

The compliance demonstrates a strong commitment towards consumer transparency, fair trade practices, and ethical digital ecosystems. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has also appreciated these declarations and termed them “exemplary". It encouraged other companies to adopt similar self-regulation.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
In a major step towards protecting consumer interest in the digital marketplace, 26 leading e-commerce platforms have voluntarily submitted self-declaration letters confirming compliance to eliminate dark patterns, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. | IANS

New Delhi: In a major step towards protecting consumer interest in the digital marketplace, 26 leading e-commerce platforms have voluntarily submitted self-declaration letters confirming compliance to eliminate dark patterns, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food &amp; Public Distribution, on Thursday.

The compliance with the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, marks a significant milestone in India’s efforts to curb deceptive online design practices that mislead or manipulate consumers.

“The platforms have conducted internal self-audits or third-party audits to identify, assess, and eliminate any presence of dark patterns. All 26 companies have declared that their platforms are free from dark patterns and do not deploy any manipulative user interface designs,” the Ministry said.

The compliance demonstrates a strong commitment towards consumer transparency, fair trade practices, and ethical digital ecosystems.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Sheds 400 Points Amid Global Sell-Off, Markets Turn Negative As Rate-Cut Hopes Fade & Asian Indices Slide Sharply
Sensex Sheds 400 Points Amid Global Sell-Off, Markets Turn Negative As Rate-Cut Hopes Fade & Asian Indices Slide Sharply
JEE Main 2026: Correction Window Opens Soon; Here's What Can Be Edited?
JEE Main 2026: Correction Window Opens Soon; Here's What Can Be Edited?
Mumbai Police Help Foreign National Recover Mobile Phone Left In Taxi; Mumbaikars Ask 'Why Ordinary Citizens Not Prioritised?'
Mumbai Police Help Foreign National Recover Mobile Phone Left In Taxi; Mumbaikars Ask 'Why Ordinary Citizens Not Prioritised?'
Rupee Plunges 78 Paise To All-Time Intra-Day Low Of 89.50 As Equity Markets Slide And Dollar Strengthens
Rupee Plunges 78 Paise To All-Time Intra-Day Low Of 89.50 As Equity Markets Slide And Dollar Strengthens
Read Also
'Many Accounts Are Going To Be Exposed': Netizens React After X Starts Showing User Country Origin...
article-image

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has also appreciated these declarations and termed them “exemplary". It encouraged other companies to adopt similar self-regulation.

To strengthen compliance, CCPA issued an Advisory on 5 June 2025, instructing all e-commerce platforms and online service providers to conduct a mandatory self-audit within three months to detect and eliminate dark patterns.

The advisory emphasised transparency, explicit consent, clear disclosures, and non-manipulative design.

The CCPA strongly urges all other e-commerce platforms, marketplace entities, service providers, and app developers to follow the example set by these companies.

Read Also
AI To Drive Nearly 20% Of India’s IT Services And Software Export Revenue By 2030, Says Equirus...
article-image

"Through the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), social media campaigns, informative videos, and outreach programmes, consumers have been educated about identifying dark patterns and reporting them," the Ministry said.

"Such complaints are being systematically addressed, and enforcement action is being contemplated wherever necessary," it added.

The CCPA has reaffirmed that it is maintaining a close watch on potential violations and will not hesitate to act against errant platforms.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

iPhone 18 Pro To Reportedly See Massive Camera Upgrade, Integrate Smaller Dynamic Island

iPhone 18 Pro To Reportedly See Massive Camera Upgrade, Integrate Smaller Dynamic Island

26 E-Commerce Platforms Declare Full Compliance With Dark Pattern Rules, Govt Warns Action On...

26 E-Commerce Platforms Declare Full Compliance With Dark Pattern Rules, Govt Warns Action On...

'Many Accounts Are Going To Be Exposed': Netizens React After X Starts Showing User Country Origin...

'Many Accounts Are Going To Be Exposed': Netizens React After X Starts Showing User Country Origin...

AI To Drive Nearly 20% Of India’s IT Services And Software Export Revenue By 2030, Says Equirus...

AI To Drive Nearly 20% Of India’s IT Services And Software Export Revenue By 2030, Says Equirus...

Nasscom Launches UK Forum To Boost Bilateral Technology Partnership, Innovation And Digital Trade...

Nasscom Launches UK Forum To Boost Bilateral Technology Partnership, Innovation And Digital Trade...