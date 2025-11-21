Top Black Friday 2025 Deals In India: Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, Blinkit, Sony Offer Discounts & Free Gifts

Black Friday, synonymous to western countries, is a traditional annual sale that begins after Thanksgiving every year. However, that tradition has firmly set its foot in India since the past few years, and it continues this year as well. Flipkart has announced its Black Friday sale starting from November 23, Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale and Blinkit's Winter Saver Sale have already begun, and Myntra is hosting the Winter Bonanza sale as well. Brands like Sony and MSI have also slashed prices across platforms. As the year comes to a close and Indian shoppers look out for year-end purchases, e-commerce sites will be brimming with offers and sales in the coming weeks.

Some of the unmissable deals are listed below:

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Flipkart has announced its Black Friday Sale to start on November 23. Expect discounts on electronics, smart home appliances, smartphones, and a lot of other categories. The e-commerce giant is likley to offer bank discount and cashback benefits alongside no-cost EMI options as well.

Sony Playstation 5: Sony announced its Black Friday sale in India starting from today till December 4. It offers discounts across PS5 consoles, accessories and select games. The PS5 Slim physical and digital editions get a Rs. 5,000 price cut, bringing them down to Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 44,990 respectively. DualSense controllers are discounted by Rs. 2,000, the DualSense Edge by Rs. 3,000, PS VR2 by Rs. 10,000 (now Rs. 34,999) and the PlayStation Portal remote player by Rs. 2,000 (now Rs. 16,990). Select physical PS5 games like Death Stranding 2, Astro Bot and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will also be on offer, alongside digital deals on the PlayStation Store. The sale will be available across major online and offline retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and Sony Center.

MSI Black Friday deals: MSI has announced price cuts on most of its gaming and productivity laptop range from November 23 to November 28. The price cuts will be applicable across Amazon and Flipkart both. MSI says that massive discounts of up to 40 percent will be offering on gaming and non-gaming models starting from Rs. 33,990. If you buy an MSI device from their offline stores, customers will also get a complimentary MSI backpack bundle along with a special warranty extension, available only on select models.

Dreame Black Friday deals: Dreame, a popular robot vacuum brand, is offering up to 60 percent off, on its entire home cleaning range. The company is offering massive price drops on its best-selling robotic vacuums, wet-and-dry cleaners, cordless stick vacuums, and grooming products. The sale will go live from November 23, all the way till December 1 across Amazon India and select Croma stores. Its flagship product, the Dreame X40 Ultra, will be priced at Rs. 79,999, a drop from its MRP of Rs. 1,29,999.

Nykaa Pink Friday Sale: Nykaa's Pink Friday sale is also ongoing, wherein users can get up to 40 percent off on Luxe products like Burberry, Mac, Kerastase, and Bobbi Brown. Furthermore, the e-commerce platform is offering a flat Rs. 400 off on orders above Rs. 3,000. Most of the big brands are participating and offering up to 50 percent off during the sale period. The sale will go on till November 27. Nykaa is also offering a free gift with every order.

Myntra Winter Bonanza sale: Myntra is also hosting its Winter Bonanza Sale from today till November 23, wherein it is offering 40 to 80 percent off on winter wear. There are certain 'Now or Never' deals listed on the app, that offer mega discounts for a very short time period.

Uniqlo Arigato Festival: Uniqlo is also hosting its Arigato Festival from November 28 till December 4. They have roped in Kareena Kapoor to become their face for the sale campaign. Uniqlo will be offering iscounts, a free ultility bag on orders above Rs. 10,000, and new winter arrivals as well.

Blinkit Winter Saver Sale: Blinkit is hosting its Winter Saver Sale from today up untill November 23. There is up to 70 percent off on categories like home and kitchen, up to 55 percent off on self care and wellness, and up to 50 percent off on hot meals and drinks. Blinkit is also running Crazy Deals, wherein it is offering massive discounts on certain products for a limited time.

All of these e-commerce platforms and many more are running sales ahead of the winter season. Make sure to wishlist your items, feed in your card details and address details in advance to not miss out on deals and checkout faster.