'Aligns With Vision Of Viksit Bharat': PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Launch Of $15-billion Google AI Hub In Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the launch of the Google AI Hub in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. PM Modi said it would align with the vision to build a Viksit Bharat.

"Delighted by the launch of the Google AI Hub in the dynamic city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh," PM Modi said on X.

"This multi-faceted investment that includes gigawatt-scale data center infrastructure, aligns with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat. It will be a powerful force in democratizing technology. It will also ensure AI for All, delivering cutting-edge tools to our citizens, boosting our digital economy and securing India’s place as a global technology leader!" PM Modi said, responding to Google CEO Sundar Pichai's post.

Earlier in the day, Google said that it would invest around $15 billion over five years (2026-2030), which is Google’s largest investment in India to date.

The announcement came during 'Bharat AI Shakti', an event hosted by Google in New Delhi.

What Will The AI Hub Consist Of?

The Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam will feature a purpose-built data centre campus, adding gigawatt-scale computing capacity to help meet the growing demand for digital services across India and globally. Developed in partnership with leading firms AdaniConneX and Airtel, the facility will be built using the same cutting-edge infrastructure that powers Google products such as Search, Workspace, and YouTube.

When operational, the new data center campus will join Google’s network of existing AI data centers that spans 12 countries.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said on Tuesday that the group is proud to partner with Google to build India’s largest AI data centre campus.