 Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Announces All 6 Candidates For Bihar Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Announces All 6 Candidates For Bihar Polls

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Announces All 6 Candidates For Bihar Polls

The list shared on Manjhi's official X handle includes all four sitting MLAs of HAM, including his daughter-in-law Deepa (Imamganj) and her mother Jyoti Devi (Barachatti). The other two sitting MLAs to have got tickets are Anil Kumar (Tekari) and Prafull Kumar Manjhi (Sikandra).

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's party announces candidates for Bihar polls |

Patna: Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha on Tuesday announced its candidates for all six seats it has been allocated as an NDA constituent in the Bihar assembly polls.

The list shared on Manjhi's official X handle includes all four sitting MLAs of HAM, including his daughter-in-law Deepa (Imamganj) and her mother Jyoti Devi (Barachatti).

The other two sitting MLAs to have got tickets are Anil Kumar (Tekari) and Prafull Kumar Manjhi (Sikandra).

The remaining candidates are Romit Kumar (Atri) and Lalan Ram (Kutumba), who will take on second-term MLA and state Congress president Rajesh Kumar.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Announces All 6 Candidates For Bihar Polls
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Announces All 6 Candidates For Bihar Polls
Shocking Video: 14-Year-Old Drives Hyundai Creta, Crashes Into Wall Outside House In MP’s Dewas
Shocking Video: 14-Year-Old Drives Hyundai Creta, Crashes Into Wall Outside House In MP’s Dewas
De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: R Madhavan & Gautami Kapoor Steal The Show; Movie Promises To Be A Fun Ride
De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: R Madhavan & Gautami Kapoor Steal The Show; Movie Promises To Be A Fun Ride
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To 1,456 Candidates
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To 1,456 Candidates

Barring Tekari and Atri, all the seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Manjhi, the MSME minister, represents the Gaya constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Fields 71 Candidates Including 9 Women, 50 Repeat Contenders & 2...
article-image

Sharing the list of candidates, the former chief minister posted a photo with all six candidates on X.

Elections will be held in the state in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14. Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's party announces candidates for Bihar polls.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Announces All 6 Candidates For Bihar Polls

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Announces All 6 Candidates For Bihar Polls

Durgapur Rape Case: Police Say Only 1 Person Involved In Sexual Assault, Friend Under Scanner -VIDEO

Durgapur Rape Case: Police Say Only 1 Person Involved In Sexual Assault, Friend Under Scanner -VIDEO

Shocking Video: 14-Year-Old Drives Hyundai Creta, Crashes Into Wall Outside House In MP’s Dewas

Shocking Video: 14-Year-Old Drives Hyundai Creta, Crashes Into Wall Outside House In MP’s Dewas

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To 1,456 Candidates

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To 1,456 Candidates

Muslim Man Offers Prayers In Medina For Premanand Maharaj's Health, Wins Hearts Online - VIDEO

Muslim Man Offers Prayers In Medina For Premanand Maharaj's Health, Wins Hearts Online - VIDEO