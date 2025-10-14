Durgapur Rape Case: Police Recreate Crime Scene With 5 Accused - VIDEO |

Kolkata: West Bengal Police on Tuesday had initiated recreation of the crime scene in Durgapur rape case by taking all the five accused to the crime spot.

According to police sources, clothes of the accused have been found from the crime scene that they wore on the day of crime.

A large police contingent led by Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Gupta of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate reached the spot to verify the sequence of the events that had been informed by the witnesses and the accused.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Before recreating the crime, Sheikh Riazuddin and Sheikh Nasiruddin were taken to their native place in Bijra village for on-ground verification.

The male friend of the victim who went out with the victim was also taken to the crime spot and according to the police sources, the male friend was also arrested.

Towards the evening Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi visited the Durgapur hospital along with a team of BJP leaders and Odisha women Commission but was initially not allowed to meet the victim.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Later Sarangi along with a few members of the women commission were allowed inside.

Talking to the media, a member of the women commission said that the victim is ‘petrified’.

“The victim cannot even talk and is very afraid. The condition of Bengal should improve so that the women can stay safely here. The comment of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that girls should not go out in the evening is also appalling,” said the member.

The victim’s father however wants a CBI probe into this incident and is not happy with the Bengal police and the Bengal government.