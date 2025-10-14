 Durgapur Rape Case: Police Say Only 1 Person Involved In Sexual Assault, Friend Under Scanner -VIDEO
Durgapur Rape Case: Police Say Only 1 Person Involved In Sexual Assault, Friend Under Scanner -VIDEO

Durgapur Rape Case: Police Say Only 1 Person Involved In Sexual Assault, Friend Under Scanner -VIDEO

The incident occurred on 10 October when a 23-year-old MBBS student from Jaleswar, Odisha, was allegedly assaulted near her private medical college campus.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Police in West Bengal's Durgapur have revised their investigation into the alleged gang-rape of a second-year medical student, stating that only one individual was involved in the sexual assault, contrary to initial claims.

Sunil Kumar Chowdhury, Police Commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, announced at a press conference on Tuesday that evidence and the survivor's statement indicate a single perpetrator was responsible for the assault. "Based on the woman's statement and physical evidence, it has been established thus far that only one person committed the sexual assault. The investigation continues, and clothing from one accused has been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination," Chowdhury explained.

The incident occurred on 10 October when a 23-year-old MBBS student from Jaleswar, Odisha, was allegedly assaulted near her private medical college campus. Police have conducted a crime scene reconstruction with the survivor's friend, whose role is now being scrutinised. "The friend's behaviour appears suspicious. We are investigating his activities and questioning him as well," the commissioner added.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the case, including a former college security guard, a hospital employee, a temporary civic body worker, and an unemployed individual. Police have recovered the survivor's mobile phone and are awaiting forensic and medical reports.

The survivor had described being chased into a forest, having her phone seized, and being threatened when she attempted to scream. She claimed the attackers forced her to contact her friend, who failed to appear.

